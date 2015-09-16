Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Public park caretaker Idalberto Diaz, 55, rests in a bed beside his 6-month-old granddaughter Lia, before a ceremony in a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. Santeria adherents can...more

Public park caretaker Idalberto Diaz, 55, rests in a bed beside his 6-month-old granddaughter Lia, before a ceremony in a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. Santeria adherents can only hope the upcoming visit from Pope Francis will somehow nudge the Church toward recognizing the millions of Cubans who identify with both religious traditions. Picture taken on August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

