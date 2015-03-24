Edition:
Cuba's cowboy culture

Cowboy Ariel Peralta, 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cowboy Andre Rodriguez, 23, gets ready to perform. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
People react as they watch a rodeo show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cowboy Alexis Azeituno, 25, from Guatemala, gets ready to ride a bull. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A cow falls in front of the public. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man with a tattoo of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara watches a rodeo show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Youth wait to perform at the arena. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mariachi singer Jordani Reyes, 28, relaxes before performing. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A cowboy rides a bull. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Emiliano Flores, 10, from Mexico, watches the fair. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cowboy Raul Albeja, 60, stands as he listens to the national anthem. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Adrianis Guadarrama, 3, sits over her father's shoulder. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A bull is prepared by cowboys to be ridden. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cowboy Reybe Ramos (C), 21, salutes one of the judges after performing. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
People react as they watch a rodeo show. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
