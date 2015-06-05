Edition:
Cuba's crocs

Baby Cuban crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Ten baby crocodiles have been delivered to a Cuban hatchery in hopes of strengthening the species and extending the bloodlines of a pair of Cuban crocodiles that former President Fidel Castro had given to a Soviet cosmonaut as a gift in the 1970s. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Baby Cuban crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Ten baby crocodiles have been delivered to a Cuban hatchery in hopes of strengthening the species and extending the bloodlines of a pair of Cuban crocodiles that former President Fidel Castro had given to a Soviet cosmonaut as a gift in the 1970s.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A baby Cuban crocodile which just arrived from Havana National Zoo is placed in an enclosure June 4, 2015. The hatchlings, a gift from a Swedish zoo in April, were delivered to the Zapata Swamp National Park's hatchery on Thursday after a 40-day quarantine in Havana. Scientists hope to boost a species thinned by loss of habitat and interbreeding with the American crocodile. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A baby Cuban crocodile which just arrived from Havana National Zoo is placed in an enclosure June 4, 2015. The hatchlings, a gift from a Swedish zoo in April, were delivered to the Zapata Swamp National Park's hatchery on Thursday after a 40-day quarantine in Havana. Scientists hope to boost a species thinned by loss of habitat and interbreeding with the American crocodile.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Cuban crocodile tries to escape from a wooden box at the National Zoo in Havana, as it is prepared by veterinarians to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. "They can be a new source of genotype to help preserve the species," said Etian Perez, a biologist at the Zapata Swamp hatchery, where 4,000 to 5,000 Cuban crocodiles are nurtured. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A Cuban crocodile tries to escape from a wooden box at the National Zoo in Havana, as it is prepared by veterinarians to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. "They can be a new source of genotype to help preserve the species," said Etian Perez, a biologist at the Zapata Swamp hatchery, where 4,000 to 5,000 Cuban crocodiles are nurtured.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A veterinarian holds a Cuban crocodile at the National Zoo in Havana, before taking it to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A veterinarian holds a Cuban crocodile at the National Zoo in Havana, before taking it to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Baby Cuban crocodiles which just arrived from Havana National Zoo lie in an enclosure at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Each year the hatchery releases as many animals as scientists believe are ready for the wild, where they can grow to 2.5 to 2.8 meters long, about 8 to 9 feet. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Baby Cuban crocodiles which just arrived from Havana National Zoo lie in an enclosure at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Each year the hatchery releases as many animals as scientists believe are ready for the wild, where they can grow to 2.5 to 2.8 meters long, about 8 to 9 feet.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Cuban crocodiles are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Another 6,000 to 8,000 are in the wild, Etian Perez, a biologist at the Zapata Swamp hatchery, said, numbers that Cuban officials are trying to keep from dwindling. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban crocodiles are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Another 6,000 to 8,000 are in the wild, Etian Perez, a biologist at the Zapata Swamp hatchery, said, numbers that Cuban officials are trying to keep from dwindling.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Cuban crocodiles react as a veterinarian, (not pictured) hangs a bait over them in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban crocodiles react as a veterinarian, (not pictured) hangs a bait over them in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A veterinarian prepares a Cuban crocodile at the National Zoo in Havana to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. The newly arrived 21-month-old siblings, each about a meter (3 feet) long, could be held for a year or more before release. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A veterinarian prepares a Cuban crocodile at the National Zoo in Havana to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. The newly arrived 21-month-old siblings, each about a meter (3 feet) long, could be held for a year or more before release.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Cuban crocodiles are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Cuban crocodiles are restricted to the national park on Cuba's southern coast and the Isle of Youth further south. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban crocodiles are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Cuban crocodiles are restricted to the national park on Cuba's southern coast and the Isle of Youth further south.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Baby Cuban crocodiles which arrived from Havana National Zoo, lie in a water enclosure at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Baby Cuban crocodiles which arrived from Havana National Zoo, lie in a water enclosure at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Veterinarian Gustavo Sosa (L) puts a baby Cuban crocodile which just arrived from Havana National Zoo, into an enclosure at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Veterinarian Gustavo Sosa (L) puts a baby Cuban crocodile which just arrived from Havana National Zoo, into an enclosure at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A baby Cuban crocodile, which just arrived from Havana National Zoo, lies in an enclosure at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A baby Cuban crocodile, which just arrived from Havana National Zoo, lies in an enclosure at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) lie in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) lie in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A truck taking ten baby Cuban crocodiles stops on the highway to put palm branches to protect their cages from the sun on their way to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A truck taking ten baby Cuban crocodiles stops on the highway to put palm branches to protect their cages from the sun on their way to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Cuban crocodile is seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A Cuban crocodile is seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
