Cuba's illegal homes

A migrant laborer cuts a palm tree to procure wood planks to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of migrant workers from the east of the country arrive every year in Havana and the outskirts, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and lives. If a family manages to build a house and put a roof, doors and windows on it before the authorities can intervene, it then becomes much more difficult to evict them. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan