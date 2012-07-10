Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 11:10am EDT

Cuba's illegal homes

<p>A migrant laborer cuts a palm tree to procure wood planks to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of migrant workers from the east of the country arrive every year in Havana and the outskirts, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and lives. If a family manages to build a house and put a roof, doors and windows on it before the authorities can intervene, it then becomes much more difficult to evict them. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A migrant laborer cuts a palm tree to procure wood planks to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of migrant workers from the east of...more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A migrant laborer cuts a palm tree to procure wood planks to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of migrant workers from the east of the country arrive every year in Havana and the outskirts, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and lives. If a family manages to build a house and put a roof, doors and windows on it before the authorities can intervene, it then becomes much more difficult to evict them. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
1 / 18
<p>A migrant laborer cleans planks extracted from a palm tree to prepare them as material to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A migrant laborer cleans planks extracted from a palm tree to prepare them as material to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A migrant laborer cleans planks extracted from a palm tree to prepare them as material to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
2 / 18
<p>Migrant laborers carry logs to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Migrant laborers carry logs to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborers carry logs to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
3 / 18
<p>Migrant laborers extract planks from a palm tree to procure materials to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Migrant laborers extract planks from a palm tree to procure materials to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborers extract planks from a palm tree to procure materials to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
4 / 18
<p>Migrant laborers unload palm branches for a thatched roof from an ox-drawn cart as they build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Migrant laborers unload palm branches for a thatched roof from an ox-drawn cart as they build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborers unload palm branches for a thatched roof from an ox-drawn cart as they build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
5 / 18
<p>Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
6 / 18
<p>Migrant laborers build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Migrant laborers build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborers build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 18
<p>Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
8 / 18
<p>A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 18
<p>A migrant laborer takes a break from building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A migrant laborer takes a break from building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A migrant laborer takes a break from building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
10 / 18
<p>A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
11 / 18
<p>Migrant laborers work on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Migrant laborers work on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborers work on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
12 / 18
<p>A migrant laborer drags along a palm branch for a thatched roof during the construction of a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A migrant laborer drags along a palm branch for a thatched roof during the construction of a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A migrant laborer drags along a palm branch for a thatched roof during the construction of a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
13 / 18
<p>A migrant laborer builds a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A migrant laborer builds a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A migrant laborer builds a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
14 / 18
<p>Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the window of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the window of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the window of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
15 / 18
<p>Migrant laborer Thelma paints a window of her new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Migrant laborer Thelma paints a window of her new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborer Thelma paints a window of her new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
16 / 18
<p>Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
17 / 18
<p>Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the door of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the door of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the door of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Police vs. police

Police vs. police

Next Slideshows

Police vs. police

Police vs. police

Riot police clash with community police in Algiers, demanding more benefits from the government.

Jul 09 2012
Daily life in Libya

Daily life in Libya

Scenes of daily life in Libya, after the first free national vote in six decades.

Jul 09 2012
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas organizes dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the school holidays.

Jul 09 2012
World Kissing Day

World Kissing Day

Couples smooch for World Kissing Day.

Jul 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast