Cuba's long lines for Castro
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Cuban flag flies overhead as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chanel Martin kisses a portrait of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as she and others wait in line to visit a memorial to him in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Students rest as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wait in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
As night sets in people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman wearing face paint waits in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
