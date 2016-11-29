Edition:
Cuba's long lines for Castro

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A Cuban flag flies overhead as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Chanel Martin kisses a portrait of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as she and others wait in line to visit a memorial to him in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Students rest as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People wait in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
As night sets in people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A woman wearing face paint waits in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People wait in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
