Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 26, 2015 | 2:20pm EDT

Cuba's Millennials

Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 30
Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band "Carlon y La Novena" in downtown Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band "Carlon y La Novena" in downtown Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band "Carlon y La Novena" in downtown Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 30
Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, exercises next to Hansel Pupo, 24, who studied to be a veterinarian but decided to be a construction worker, in Havana, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, exercises next to Hansel Pupo, 24, who studied to be a veterinarian but decided to be a construction worker, in Havana, March 13,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, exercises next to Hansel Pupo, 24, who studied to be a veterinarian but decided to be a construction worker, in Havana, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 30
Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 30
Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 30
Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job, has his hair cut by Enrique David, 26, in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job, has his hair cut by Enrique David, 26, in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job, has his hair cut by Enrique David, 26, in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 30
Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a contemporary dance training session as part of "Proyecto Divino" ("Devine Project" in Spanish), in downtown Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a contemporary dance training session as part of "Proyecto Divino" ("Devine Project" in Spanish), in downtown Havana, February 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a contemporary dance training session as part of "Proyecto Divino" ("Devine Project" in Spanish), in downtown Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 30
Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 30
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 30
Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 30
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.

Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.
Close
11 / 30
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 30
Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 30
U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 30
Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 30
Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 30
Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 30
Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his family's tobacco plantation in San Luis at Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his family's tobacco plantation in San Luis at Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his family's tobacco plantation in San Luis at Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 30
Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 30
Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attending military service, and Yaciel Concepcion, 21, who is a physics teacher, in downtown Havana, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attending military service, and Yaciel Concepcion, 21, who is a physics teacher, in downtown Havana, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attending military service, and Yaciel Concepcion, 21, who is a physics teacher, in downtown Havana, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 30
Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
21 / 30
Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
22 / 30
Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
23 / 30
Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
24 / 30
Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach in Havana, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach in Havana, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach in Havana, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
25 / 30
Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, 19, practice with their instruments before a performance during a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government in Havana, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, 19, practice with their instruments before a performance during a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government in Havana, March...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, 19, practice with their instruments before a performance during a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government in Havana, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
26 / 30
English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a journalism student, 24, listen to music with their cell phones in a park in Havana, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a journalism student, 24, listen to music with their cell phones in a park in Havana, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a journalism student, 24, listen to music with their cell phones in a park in Havana, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
27 / 30
Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
28 / 30
Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
29 / 30
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Reclaiming Louisiana

Reclaiming Louisiana

Next Slideshows

Reclaiming Louisiana

Reclaiming Louisiana

An aerial look at the wetlands of Louisiana.

Aug 25 2015
Future stars of track and field

Future stars of track and field

A youth track and field program in Shanghai trains China's next generation of professional athletes.

Aug 25 2015
Radom Air Show

Radom Air Show

Daredevil aerial acrobatics on show at the Radom Air Show in Poland.

Aug 24 2015
A trip to Dismaland

A trip to Dismaland

Inside Banksy's new theme park styled art installation.

Aug 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast