Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 17, 2014 | 12:00pm EST

Cuba's retro rides

Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2012
Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
1 / 34
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
2 / 34
A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2013
A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
3 / 34
A car drives past a mural of revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A car drives past a mural of revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2012
A car drives past a mural of revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
4 / 34
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
5 / 34
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
6 / 34
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
7 / 34
Women cross a street near a 1956 Chevrolet in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Women cross a street near a 1956 Chevrolet in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2010
Women cross a street near a 1956 Chevrolet in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
8 / 34
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2010
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
9 / 34
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2006
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
10 / 34
A Cuban bride rides in a vintage car along Havana's seafront boulevard, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Cuban bride rides in a vintage car along Havana's seafront boulevard, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2010
A Cuban bride rides in a vintage car along Havana's seafront boulevard, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
11 / 34
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2009
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
12 / 34
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2007
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
13 / 34
A man drives a truck loaded with bananas near a market in Havana, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man drives a truck loaded with bananas near a market in Havana, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2009
A man drives a truck loaded with bananas near a market in Havana, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
14 / 34
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2008
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
15 / 34
Cars drive down Havana's San Lazaro street, October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Cars drive down Havana's San Lazaro street, October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2009
Cars drive down Havana's San Lazaro street, October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
16 / 34
People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2010
People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
17 / 34
A man repairs his 1958 Chrysler car on a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A man repairs his 1958 Chrysler car on a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2010
A man repairs his 1958 Chrysler car on a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
18 / 34
A 1955 Chevrolet is parked near an abandoned building in Havana, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A 1955 Chevrolet is parked near an abandoned building in Havana, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2010
A 1955 Chevrolet is parked near an abandoned building in Havana, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
19 / 34
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2010
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
20 / 34
A vintage car drives by Havana's University, June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A vintage car drives by Havana's University, June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2009
A vintage car drives by Havana's University, June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
21 / 34
A 1942 Mercury car is parked on a street in Central Havana, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A 1942 Mercury car is parked on a street in Central Havana, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
A 1942 Mercury car is parked on a street in Central Havana, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
22 / 34
A Ford Motor Company 1954 V8 model car parked in a garage in the village of Quivican, south of Havana, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Ford Motor Company 1954 V8 model car parked in a garage in the village of Quivican, south of Havana, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2009
A Ford Motor Company 1954 V8 model car parked in a garage in the village of Quivican, south of Havana, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
23 / 34
A 1951 Plymouth car parked on a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A 1951 Plymouth car parked on a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2010
A 1951 Plymouth car parked on a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
24 / 34
A 1956 Chevrolet automobile drives along Havana's seafront boulevard as waves break, March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A 1956 Chevrolet automobile drives along Havana's seafront boulevard as waves break, March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2010
A 1956 Chevrolet automobile drives along Havana's seafront boulevard as waves break, March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
25 / 34
A Buick 1956 convertible drives down a street in Havana, February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Buick 1956 convertible drives down a street in Havana, February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2010
A Buick 1956 convertible drives down a street in Havana, February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
26 / 34
Vintage cars used as cabs drive through Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Vintage cars used as cabs drive through Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2008
Vintage cars used as cabs drive through Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
27 / 34
A 1955 Ford drives past two billboards referring to Elian Gonzalez, in Old Havana City, in a file photo. REUTERS/File

A 1955 Ford drives past two billboards referring to Elian Gonzalez, in Old Havana City, in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
A 1955 Ford drives past two billboards referring to Elian Gonzalez, in Old Havana City, in a file photo. REUTERS/File
28 / 34
A 1947 Chevrolet car drives along a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A 1947 Chevrolet car drives along a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2010
A 1947 Chevrolet car drives along a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
29 / 34
A vintage taxi waits for customers at Cuba's Capitol in Havana, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A vintage taxi waits for customers at Cuba's Capitol in Havana, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2009
A vintage taxi waits for customers at Cuba's Capitol in Havana, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
30 / 34
A car drives on a road near the village of Quivican, near Havana, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A car drives on a road near the village of Quivican, near Havana, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2009
A car drives on a road near the village of Quivican, near Havana, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
31 / 34
A 1956 Chevrolet car used as a taxi is parked in front of a mural celebrating a Union de Jovenes Comunistas (Young Communists Union) congress in Havana, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A 1956 Chevrolet car used as a taxi is parked in front of a mural celebrating a Union de Jovenes Comunistas (Young Communists Union) congress in Havana, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2010
A 1956 Chevrolet car used as a taxi is parked in front of a mural celebrating a Union de Jovenes Comunistas (Young Communists Union) congress in Havana, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
32 / 34
A vintage car drives past a building in Havana, August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A vintage car drives past a building in Havana, August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2006
A vintage car drives past a building in Havana, August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
33 / 34
Vintage cars used as taxis are lined up in downtown Havana, May 4, 2006. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Vintage cars used as taxis are lined up in downtown Havana, May 4, 2006. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2006
Vintage cars used as taxis are lined up in downtown Havana, May 4, 2006. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
34 / 34
