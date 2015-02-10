Cuba's retro rides
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A car drives past a mural of revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car decorated with a Cuban flag and carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Women cross a street near a 1956 Chevrolet in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Cuban bride rides in a vintage car along Havana's seafront boulevard, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man drives a truck loaded with bananas near a market in Havana, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Cars drive down Havana's San Lazaro street, October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man repairs his 1958 Chrysler car on a street in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A 1955 Chevrolet is parked near an abandoned building in Havana, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tourists visit Revolution Square in Havana, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
