Cuba's retro rides

People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014. Cuba has raised duties and restricted imports on consumer goods brought in by air travelers or sent by mail, imposing greater hardship for a fledgling private sector and angering people looking to counter chronic shortages. The new restrictions, which began on Monday, take aim at black market dealers of goods that are hard to find on store shelves or come with steep excise taxes, while protecting the state monopoly on selling imported goods. They also burden Cubans who run small businesses like restaurants and beauty parlors and depend on travelers carrying suitcases full of goods into the country. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

Close