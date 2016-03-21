Edition:
Cuba's U.S.-bound migrants

A Cuban migrant stretches himself after he wakes up at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States, according to local officials. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant couple rests inside a tent at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The Cuban flag is seen in one of the windows of an old hotel used as a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban migrants stand as others queue for food at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A group of Cuban migrants wash themselves as others rest at the river in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant walks in front of a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban migrant Sucel Palacio, 5 months pregnant, lies on a bed as her husband Yuandri Cautin looks on inside a room at an old hotel used as a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant lights a fire at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant applies make-up at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban migrants queue for donated food at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant rests inside a room at an old hotel used as a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant shaves at the river in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban migrants line up for donated food at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A group of Cuban migrants sleep outdoors on a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban migrants rest inside a room as one looks at his phone, inside an old hotel used as a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant sporting a tattoo of the late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara is pictured at the provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant looks at his mobile phone next to tents in a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant is seen on the stairs of an old hotel used as a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant using a crutch is seen as a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban migrant is seen in the hallway of an old hotel used as a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, at the border with Costa Rica March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

