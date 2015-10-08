Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 8, 2015 | 9:25am EDT

Cubs beat Pirates

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) and third baseman Kris Bryant (17) after defeating the Pirates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) and third baseman Kris Bryant (17) after defeating the Pirates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) and third baseman Kris Bryant (17) after defeating the Pirates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper and wife Brittany. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper and wife Brittany. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper and wife Brittany. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives manager Joe Maddon after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives manager Joe Maddon after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives manager Joe Maddon after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez (3) goes after Cubs catcher David Ross (center) after Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez (3) goes after Cubs catcher David Ross (center) after Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez (3) goes after Cubs catcher David Ross (center) after Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
Oct 7, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) looks on during the fifth inning in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 7, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) looks on during the fifth inning in the National League Wild Card...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Oct 7, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) looks on during the fifth inning in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez is held back by teammates during an altercation with the Cubs during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez is held back by teammates during an altercation with the Cubs during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez is held back by teammates during an altercation with the Cubs during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber hits an RBI single during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber hits an RBI single during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber hits an RBI single during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell turns a double play over Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell turns a double play over Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell turns a double play over Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta is held back by umpire Jeff Nelson after he was hit by a pitch. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta is held back by umpire Jeff Nelson after he was hit by a pitch. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta is held back by umpire Jeff Nelson after he was hit by a pitch. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and catcher Francisco Cervelli react after giving up a home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and catcher Francisco Cervelli react after giving up a home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and catcher Francisco Cervelli react after giving up a home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives third base coach Gary Jones after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives third base coach Gary Jones after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives third base coach Gary Jones after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases past Pirates second baseman Neil Walker after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases past Pirates second baseman Neil Walker after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases past Pirates second baseman Neil Walker after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Taiwan on China's shores

Taiwan on China's shores

Next Slideshows

Taiwan on China's shores

Taiwan on China's shores

Rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.

Oct 08 2015
Streets of Tehran

Streets of Tehran

Glimpses of daily life in the Iranian capital.

Oct 07 2015
Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Balloons fill the sky during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Oct 07 2015
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

Oct 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast