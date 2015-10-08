Cubs beat Pirates
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) and third baseman Kris Bryant (17) after defeating the Pirates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the locker room. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper and wife Brittany. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives manager Joe Maddon after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez (3) goes after Cubs catcher David Ross (center) after Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 7, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) looks on during the fifth inning in the National League Wild Card...more
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez is held back by teammates during an altercation with the Cubs during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber hits an RBI single during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell turns a double play over Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta is held back by umpire Jeff Nelson after he was hit by a pitch. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and catcher Francisco Cervelli react after giving up a home run in the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber high fives third base coach Gary Jones after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs right fielder Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases past Pirates second baseman Neil Walker after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
