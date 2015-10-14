Cubs defeat Cardinals
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ocotober 13, 2015. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs fans including Joe Downs (right) celebrate outside of Wrigley Field after game four of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) celebrates on the field after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs second baseman Starlin Castro (13) smiles after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Travis Wood (right) and his son are sprayed with champagne by Jon Lester after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (right) and son dump champagne on the head of catcher David Ross after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) celebrates after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez (9) celebrates with fans on top of the dugout after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs celebrate after the 6-4 victory against St. Louis Cardinals to win the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrate the 6-4 victory and against St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) waves to the crowd after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after he hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of game four of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrates with shortstop Starlin Castro (13) his solo home run hit in the sixth inning against St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tony Cruz (48) is out at home plate in the sixth inning against the tag of Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero (47) in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm (52) reacts after he strikes out St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Thomas Pham (60) to end the fourth inning in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate after Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) hits a three run home run during the second inning of game four of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Lackey (41) looks down as he is requested to exchange baseballs during his pitch in the third inning against Chicago Cubs in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward (22) is out at first on a pick off in the third inning against the tag of Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs usher Nancy Carsten shows off Cubs pins on her cap before game four of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) is greeted at home by left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) and starting pitcher Jason Hammel (39) after he hits a three run home run in the second inning against St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS at...more
Chicago Cubs fan Mike Lip stands outside of Wrigley field before game four of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Cardinals players warm up before game four of the NLDS against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
