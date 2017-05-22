Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey performs during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Head clown Davis Vassallo poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Head clown Davis Vassallo performs during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gymnast Tatiana Tchalabaev poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gymnast Tatiana Tchalabaev performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the King Charles Troupe, (L-R) Evan Wiley, Ramel Robinson, and Kaseem Alamudeen pose for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York....more
Members of the King Charles Troupe perform during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Animal trainers Hans and Mary Klose pose with their animals for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Animal trainers Hans and Mary Klose perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Acrobat Paulo dos Santos poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Acrobat Paulo dos Santos performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Skater Ashley Vargas poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gymnast Tatiana Tchalabaev performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A child in the audience watches a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Acrobats perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An acrobat performs during a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Acrobats perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A gymnast performs during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Acrobats perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trapeze artists Ammed Tuniziani (R) and Rigoberto Olivares pose for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Conductor Wages Argott poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members perform during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People pose for pictures in front of a trailer after watching a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Clown Bello Nock watches a show on the last day of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson stands with members of his family after the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Head clown Davis Vassallo waves while holding his daughter, Adriana, after the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Performers embrace after the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former employees embrace in front of a trailer before watching the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Performers embrace after the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson closes the show with acrobat Paulo dos Santos (L) and head clown Davis Vassallo (R) during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas...more
