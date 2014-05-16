Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
Richard Byron puts on a costume before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" as The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running show in Palm Springs, California, May 13, 2014. The Mid-Century America-style show ends its 23-year run...more
Richard Byron puts on a costume before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" as The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running show in Palm Springs, California, May 13, 2014. The Mid-Century America-style show ends its 23-year run after 5,000 performances before nearly four million patrons with a cast ranging in age from 55 to 84 years performing The Last Hurrah! on May 18. REUTERS/David McNew
Randy Doney (R) and other members of the cast joke around before going onstage May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A theater-goer photographs a feathered costume in a window May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Wayne Albritton marks one of his last performances off his calendar while preparing to go onstage May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members wait for the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steve Owsley (L), Randy Doney and Wayne Albritton (R) joke in the dressing room before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
People line up to watch "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Fran Olivier (L) dances with an audience member during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members react during a performance of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members perform "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A cast member performs in feathers May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members perform a God Bless America tribute May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz addresses the audience May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Fran Olivier carries an audience member during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members sing "Proud Mary" during "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz addresses the audience May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steve Owsley and ensemble sing the Rolling Stones' "I Can't Get No Satisfaction" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members react to a balloon drop during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Randy Doney gestures during "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz waves from behind a balloon drop May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Richard Byron puts on a costume before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
An audience members hugs Randy Doney after his performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A man looks at a collection of previous posters May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
