Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015

Cycling North Korea

A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011
A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Koreans ride bicycles at the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

North Koreans ride bicycles at the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2013
North Koreans ride bicycles at the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Children ride past a wooden fence in Hyesan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Children ride past a wooden fence in Hyesan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2014
Children ride past a wooden fence in Hyesan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A man on his bicycle is seen next to a local vendor near the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City in Rajin, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man on his bicycle is seen next to a local vendor near the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City in Rajin, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
A man on his bicycle is seen next to a local vendor near the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City in Rajin, northeast of Pyongyang August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Koreans ride their bicycles outside Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans ride their bicycles outside Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans ride their bicycles outside Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans take a boat tour on the Yalu River near the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

North Koreans take a boat tour on the Yalu River near the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2010
North Koreans take a boat tour on the Yalu River near the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A local resident cycles past a mural depicting former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the North Korean port of Rajin July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A local resident cycles past a mural depicting former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the North Korean port of Rajin July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Saturday, July 19, 2014
A local resident cycles past a mural depicting former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the North Korean port of Rajin July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
North Koreans watch from the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju as a Chinese tour boat passes by October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans watch from the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju as a Chinese tour boat passes by October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2006
North Koreans watch from the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju as a Chinese tour boat passes by October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A North Korean woman pushes her bicycle over a main road in Pyongyang August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A North Korean woman pushes her bicycle over a main road in Pyongyang August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
A North Korean woman pushes her bicycle over a main road in Pyongyang August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A North Korean woman rides a bicycle with her child on her back, on the banks of Yalu River near the Chongsong county of North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean woman rides a bicycle with her child on her back, on the banks of Yalu River near the Chongsong county of North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2011
A North Korean woman rides a bicycle with her child on her back, on the banks of Yalu River near the Chongsong county of North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean man leads his cow pulling a cart as others ride their bikes over a bridge along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

A North Korean man leads his cow pulling a cart as others ride their bikes over a bridge along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2008
A North Korean man leads his cow pulling a cart as others ride their bikes over a bridge along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents make their way along a street in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Nora Stribrna

Residents make their way along a street in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Nora Stribrna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2007
Residents make their way along a street in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Nora Stribrna
A North Korean soldier walks next to a farmer as he patrols the North Korean-Chinese border near the Chinese border city of Dandong April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A North Korean soldier walks next to a farmer as he patrols the North Korean-Chinese border near the Chinese border city of Dandong April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2009
A North Korean soldier walks next to a farmer as he patrols the North Korean-Chinese border near the Chinese border city of Dandong April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man transports goods with his bicycle in Pyongyang August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A man transports goods with his bicycle in Pyongyang August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
A man transports goods with his bicycle in Pyongyang August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
People commute in Haeju, capital of South Hwanghae province which was hit by recent floods and typhoons early September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People commute in Haeju, capital of South Hwanghae province which was hit by recent floods and typhoons early September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
People commute in Haeju, capital of South Hwanghae province which was hit by recent floods and typhoons early September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
