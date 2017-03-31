Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
A bull shark that was found in a puddle near the town of Ayr, located south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
Local resident Lennon Bartlett guides his rowboat through a submerged McDonalds restaurant after floodwaters entered the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record...more
A local resident uses a support device to walk through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Damaged trees and buildings can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Local residents wade through floodwaters near their homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Damaged buildings can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS
Local residents walk past a damaged car as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
A tractor sits in a flooded sugar cane field after Cyclone Debbie passed through the area near the northern Australian town of Bowen, located south of Townsville. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REUTERS
A local arrives to collect drinking water from an Australian Army tanker after Cyclone Debbie caused damage to local drinking water supplies in the town of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
People are rescued from a flooded causeway near the town of Tabragalba, located south of Brisbane, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
Cars sit submerged after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie hit the Gold Coast suburb of Robina in Queensland. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Local resident Lennon Bartlett paddles a rowboat through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Local resident Helen Muller stands in a part of her home that was damaged by Cyclone Debbie in the town of Proserpine, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Locals run through floodwaters after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie in the the Gold Coast suburb of Mudgeeraba in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Damaged and flooded areas can be seen from an Australian Army helicopter after Cyclone Debbie passed through the area near the town of Bowen, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. REUTERS/Gary Ramage/Pool
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank after Cyclone Debbie passed through the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Strong wind and rain from Cyclone Debbie is seen affecting trees at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A plane that was flipped by strong winds from Cyclone Debbie is seen at the airport in the town of Bowen. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REUTERS
People walk past damaged shops after Cyclone Debbie hit Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A local resident walks past a yacht that was washed ashore in Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Dave Mcinnerney inspects the damage to his motel after Cyclone Debbie at Shute Harbour in the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Damaged trees, buildings and boats can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS
A local resident wades into flood waters blocking the road between the townships of Airlie Beach and Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie hit the area in northern Queensland, located south of Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A tree lies on the ground near a motel after falling during strong winds from Cyclone Debbie at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A boat is seen smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Police and Special Emergency Services (SES) advise a resident to evacuate in preparation for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Residents fill sandbags in preparation for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Bowen. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REUTERS
A sign can be seen painted on the fence of a home regarding the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Bowen. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REUTERS
