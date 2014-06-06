Edition:
D-Day ceremonies

Actors perform during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at Sword Beach, Ouistreham, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

French WWII veteran Leon Gautier of the Kiieffer commando (L) and German WWII veteran, paratrooper Johannes Borner (R) embrace as a sign of reconciliation during an international ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day on Sword Beach in Ouistreham, in Normandy, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande participate in the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

World War II veterans hold their hands as they sing "Auld Lang Syne" during a ceremony in Arromanches June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

D-Day veteran Alexander Polowin of Ottawa, who served with the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve destroying German shipping in the English Channel, North Sea and on the Arctic convoys, plays a harmonica on the beach after a ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles sur Mer, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande look out over Omaha Beach as they participate in the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ukraine president-elect Petro Poroshenko looks on as German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French President Francois Hollande watches as President Obama helps a World War Two veteran during a joint French-American D-Day commemoration ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Royal British Legion volunteers plant some of 22,000 Union Jack flags, adorned with a picture of a poppy and handwritten notes of gratitude to Allied soldiers, on the beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Performers take part in the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

British World War II veteran Major Hugh Pond, 91, who served in the 9th Parachute Regiment, attends a ceremony at the War Cemetery in Ranville, northern France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a ceremony at the War Cemetery in Ranville, northern France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An Osprey accompanies Marine One carrying President Obama over the beaches of Normandy to the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Britain's Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath during the French-British ceremony at the British War cemetery in Bayeux, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People walk in the sea as British landing craft are seen behind on the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Gold Beach at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

France's President Francois Hollande, flanked by President Obama, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Danish Queen Margrethe II and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speak during a luncheon at Chateau de Benouville June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Crowley/Pool

A World War Two veteran reacts as she meets President Obama during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Vintage US Army vehicles are driven by history enthusuasts past the remains of Mulberry harbour on the former D-Day landing zone of Gold Beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

French President Francois Hollande passes a screen displaying flags during the commemoration ceremony for the 70th anniversary of D-Day at Sword beach in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

British D-Day veteran, Leonard Bloomfield, aged 93, who served in the British Navy, views gravestones at a British-French commemoration ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Bayeux, Normandy June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Veterans take part in a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A local villager shows a Canadian army helmet, which he had found in his garden, to a Canadian army ex-serviceman in Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

D-Day veteran John Hadley of Toronto, who served with B Company of the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, is thanked by a visitor at a Canadian military cemetery, after viewing the grave of his brother George in Beny-sur-Mer,June 6, 2014. George Hadley was killed on June 26, 1944. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they attend the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with French President Francois Hollande as U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Benouville June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Fireworks erupt above the rebuilt Pegasus Bridge, marking the time just after midnight when British glider-borne forces arrived to capture it on D-Day 70 years ago, in Benouville, France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Members of the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps salute during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Karen Bettridge of Caledon, Ontario, accompanied by her daughter Jessica Graves (L) scatters the ashes of her late father-in-law, Canadian sniper William "Boots" Bettridge, on the beach where he landed on D-Day in Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watches as Britain's Prince Philip speaks to veteran Leonard Broomfield following a British D-Day commemoration ceremony at the cathedral in Bayeux cemetery June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

British World War II veteran Major Hugh Pond, 91, who served in the 9th Parachute Regiment, attends a ceremony at the municipal cemetery in Ranville, northern France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Red light reflected from the carpet illuminates Russian President Vladimir Putin as he passes President Obama and other leaders at a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Benouville June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande smile next to World War Two veteran Kenneth "Rock" Merritt as they arrive for the official lunch at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Arlette Gondree (R), owner of the Pegasus Bridge cafe, makes her annual toast with British D-Day veterans in Benouville, France June 5, 2014. Gondree was four years old when the cafe, owned by her parents, was liberated by British glider-borne troops after midnight on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande walk after laying a wreath during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A vintage U.S. Army jeep is driven by history enthusiasts past the remains of a Mulberry harbor on the former British D-Day landing zone of Gold Beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

World War II veterans sing during a ceremony in Arromanches June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Family members of Canadian D-Day veterans, serving soldiers and local citizens attend a ceremony outside Queens Own Rifles of Canada House in Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A Polish veteran arrives to participate in the French-Polish Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Polish cemetery in Urville-Langannerie June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

D-Day veteran Joseph Cauch of Toronto wraps up an oyster shell he found on the beach at sunset after a Canadian-French ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

