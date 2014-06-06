D-Day ceremonies

D-Day veteran John Hadley of Toronto, who served with B Company of the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, is thanked by a visitor at a Canadian military cemetery, after viewing the grave of his brother George in Beny-sur-Mer,June 6, 2014. George Hadley...more

D-Day veteran John Hadley of Toronto, who served with B Company of the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, is thanked by a visitor at a Canadian military cemetery, after viewing the grave of his brother George in Beny-sur-Mer,June 6, 2014. George Hadley was killed on June 26, 1944. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close