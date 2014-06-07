D-Day: Then and now
The 2nd Battalion U.S. Army Rangers, tasked with capturing the German heavy coastal defence battery at Pointe du Hoc to the west of the D-Day landing zone of Omaha Beach, march to their landing craft in Weymouth, England, June 5, 1944. REUTERS/US...more
Tourists walk along the beach-front in the Dorset holiday town of Weymouth, England, July 13, 2013. The port was the departure point for thousands of Allied troops who took part in the D-Day landings. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Allied forces Supreme Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower speaks with U.S. Army paratroopers of Easy Company, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment (Strike) of the 101st Airborne Division, at Greenham Common Airfield in England, June 5, 1944....more
A gravel path lies on the former Royal Air Force base of Greenham Common, England, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
U.S. troops wade ashore from a Coast Guard landing craft at Omaha Beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Robert F. Sargent/US National Archives
Tourists take part in a land sailing class on the former D-Day landing zone of Omaha beach near Vierville sur Mer, France, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Members of an American landing party assist troops whose landing craft was sunk by enemy fire off Omaha beach, near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Weintraub/US National Archives
A tourist carries a beach bucket to her child on the former D-Day landing zone of Omaha beach, near Colleville sur Mer, France, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps...more
French bathers walk over the remains of a concrete wall on the former Utah Beach D-Day landing zone near La Madeleine, France, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives
Youths enjoy the sunshine on the former D-Day landing zone of Omaha beach near Vierville sur Mer, France, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada
A tourist sunbathes on a former Juno Beach landing area where Canadian troops came ashore on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
An Italian tourist views a bunker at a strategic site overlooking the D-Day beaches which had been captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
A farm field remains where German prisoners of war were interned following the D-Day landings in Normandy in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 24, 3013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
U.S. Army troops congregate around a signal post used by engineers on the site of a captured German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Saint Laurent sur Mer, June 7, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
Tourists walk past a former German bunker overlooking the D-Day landing zone on Omaha Beach near Saint Laurent sur Mer, France, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
U.S. Army troops make a battle plan in a farmyard amid cattle, which were killed by artillery bursts, near the D-Day landing zone of Utah Beach in Les Dunes de Varreville, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
Farmer Raymond Bertot, who was 19 when allied troops came ashore in 1944, poses on his property near the former D-Day landing zone of Utah Beach in Les Dunes de Varreville, France, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A crashed U.S. fighter plane is seen on the waterfront some time after Canadian forces came ashore on a Juno Beach D-Day landing zone in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, France, in June 1944. British and Canadian troops battled reinforced German troops holding...more
Tourists enjoy the sunshine on the former Juno Beach D-Day landing zone, where Canadian forces came ashore, in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, France, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
