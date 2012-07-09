Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 9, 2012 | 7:05pm EDT

Daily life in Libya

<p>Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark national assembly election a success on Monday, concluding that violent incidents and anti-vote protests in the restive east failed to stop Libyans from turning out in large numbers. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark...more

Monday, July 09, 2012

Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark national assembly election a success on Monday, concluding that violent incidents and anti-vote protests in the restive east failed to stop Libyans from turning out in large numbers. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
1 / 12
<p>A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, nearly 2,000 people from this city were accused of being Gaddafi loyalists during Libya's eight-month conflict, according to the administrator of the refugee camp. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of...more

Monday, July 09, 2012

A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, nearly 2,000 people from this city were accused of being Gaddafi loyalists during Libya's eight-month conflict, according to the administrator of the refugee camp. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
2 / 12
<p>Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, July 09, 2012

Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
3 / 12
<p>Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, July 09, 2012

Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
4 / 12
<p>Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, July 09, 2012

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
5 / 12
<p>A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, July 09, 2012

A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
6 / 12
<p>A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, July 09, 2012

A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
7 / 12
<p>People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, July 09, 2012

People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
8 / 12
<p>A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, July 09, 2012

A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 12
<p>Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, July 09, 2012

Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
10 / 12
<p>Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, July 09, 2012

Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
11 / 12
<p>Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, July 09, 2012

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Next Slideshows

Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas organizes dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the school holidays.

Jul 09 2012
World Kissing Day

World Kissing Day

Couples smooch for World Kissing Day.

Jul 06 2012
Face-masked swimmers

Face-masked swimmers

Women wearing nylon masks, to block the sun's rays, take to one of China's beaches.

Jul 06 2012
Hot and hotter summer

Hot and hotter summer

A look at the many ways people are staying cool from a relentless heat wave hitting the eastern U.S.

Jul 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast