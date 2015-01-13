Edition:
Dakar crash

Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
