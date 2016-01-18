Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 18, 2016 | 4:45pm EST

Dakar rally 2016

Cyril Despres of France tries to get his Peugeot out of the sand as co-pilot David Castera pushes the car during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Cyril Despres of France tries to get his Peugeot out of the sand as co-pilot David Castera pushes the car during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Cyril Despres of France tries to get his Peugeot out of the sand as co-pilot David Castera pushes the car during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
1 / 40
KTM motorcycle rider Toby Price of Australia celebrates with champagne at the podium after he won the Dakar Rally 2016 in Rosario, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

KTM motorcycle rider Toby Price of Australia celebrates with champagne at the podium after he won the Dakar Rally 2016 in Rosario, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
KTM motorcycle rider Toby Price of Australia celebrates with champagne at the podium after he won the Dakar Rally 2016 in Rosario, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
2 / 40
Yamaha quad riders Alejandro (L) and Marcos Patronelli embrace at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Yamaha quad riders Alejandro (L) and Marcos Patronelli embrace at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Yamaha quad riders Alejandro (L) and Marcos Patronelli embrace at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
3 / 40
Leeroy Poulter of France drives his Toyota during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Leeroy Poulter of France drives his Toyota during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Leeroy Poulter of France drives his Toyota during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
4 / 40
KTM motorcycle rider Laia Sanz gestures after arriving to the finish line of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

KTM motorcycle rider Laia Sanz gestures after arriving to the finish line of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
KTM motorcycle rider Laia Sanz gestures after arriving to the finish line of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
5 / 40
Yamaha quad rider Alejandro Patronelli reacts at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Yamaha quad rider Alejandro Patronelli reacts at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Yamaha quad rider Alejandro Patronelli reacts at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
6 / 40
Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
7 / 40
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel (R) and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret of France react at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel (R) and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret of France react at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel (R) and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret of France react at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
8 / 40
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
9 / 40
Carlos Sainz of Spain sits inside his Peugeot after it broke down during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Carlos Sainz of Spain sits inside his Peugeot after it broke down during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Carlos Sainz of Spain sits inside his Peugeot after it broke down during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Close
10 / 40
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
11 / 40
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
12 / 40
Adrien Van Beveren of France rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Adrien Van Beveren of France rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Adrien Van Beveren of France rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
13 / 40
Cyril Despres of France drives his Peugeot through the water during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Cyril Despres of France drives his Peugeot through the water during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Cyril Despres of France drives his Peugeot through the water during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
14 / 40
Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
15 / 40
An aerial view shows the bivouac of the Dakar Rally 2016 in San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

An aerial view shows the bivouac of the Dakar Rally 2016 in San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
An aerial view shows the bivouac of the Dakar Rally 2016 in San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
16 / 40
Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
17 / 40
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
18 / 40
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM as a helicopter casts its shadow during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM as a helicopter casts its shadow during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM as a helicopter casts its shadow during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
19 / 40
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
20 / 40
Stephane Peterhansel (L) of France and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret change a tire of their Peugeot as Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past them during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Fife

Stephane Peterhansel (L) of France and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret change a tire of their Peugeot as Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past them during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Stephane Peterhansel (L) of France and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret change a tire of their Peugeot as Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past them during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Fife
Close
21 / 40
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past Hans Smit of Netherlands on his Husqvarna motorcycle during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past Hans Smit of Netherlands on his Husqvarna motorcycle during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past Hans Smit of Netherlands on his Husqvarna motorcycle during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
22 / 40
Sebastien Loeb (L) of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena work on their car after an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Lavadinho-@World-ASO/Pool

Sebastien Loeb (L) of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena work on their car after an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Lavadinho-@World-ASO/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Sebastien Loeb (L) of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena work on their car after an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Lavadinho-@World-ASO/Pool
Close
23 / 40
Oliver Pain of France rides his KTM during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Oliver Pain of France rides his KTM during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Oliver Pain of France rides his KTM during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
24 / 40
Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
25 / 40
Mikko Hirvonen of Finland drives his Mini during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Mikko Hirvonen of Finland drives his Mini during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Mikko Hirvonen of Finland drives his Mini during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
26 / 40
Sebastien Loeb (behind the car) of France is helped to push his car back after he had an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Lavadinho-@World-ASO/Pool

Sebastien Loeb (behind the car) of France is helped to push his car back after he had an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre...more

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Sebastien Loeb (behind the car) of France is helped to push his car back after he had an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Lavadinho-@World-ASO/Pool
Close
27 / 40
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
28 / 40
Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
29 / 40
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
30 / 40
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Frank Fife/Pool

Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Frank Fife/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Frank Fife/Pool
Close
31 / 40
Nani Roma of Spain drives his Mini during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Nani Roma of Spain drives his Mini during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Nani Roma of Spain drives his Mini during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
32 / 40
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
33 / 40
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
34 / 40
Sebastien Loeb of France steers his Peugeot during Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Sebastien Loeb of France steers his Peugeot during Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Sebastien Loeb of France steers his Peugeot during Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
35 / 40
Adrien Van Beveren rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the Villa Carlos Paz-Termas de Rio Hondo second stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Adrien Van Beveren rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the Villa Carlos Paz-Termas de Rio Hondo second stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Adrien Van Beveren rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the Villa Carlos Paz-Termas de Rio Hondo second stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
36 / 40
Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
37 / 40
Santosh Shivashankar Chunchunguppe of India rides his Suzuki through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Santosh Shivashankar Chunchunguppe of India rides his Suzuki through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Santosh Shivashankar Chunchunguppe of India rides his Suzuki through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
38 / 40
A dog crosses the road as Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A dog crosses the road as Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A dog crosses the road as Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
39 / 40
A drone with a camera follows Ronan Chabot of France as he drives his Toyota through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A drone with a camera follows Ronan Chabot of France as he drives his Toyota through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
A drone with a camera follows Ronan Chabot of France as he drives his Toyota through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Coach Zidane

Coach Zidane

Next Slideshows

Coach Zidane

Coach Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is appointed as Real Madrid coach.

Jan 04 2016
Pictures of the year 2015

Pictures of the year 2015

The year's most powerful images from Reuters photographers around the world.

Jan 01 2016
Courtside collisions

Courtside collisions

When NBA players end up on the fans.

Dec 18 2015
Mourinho sacked

Mourinho sacked

Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Premier League champions Chelsea, following a dreadful run of results.

Dec 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast