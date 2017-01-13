Dakar Rally 2017
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot Daniel Elena on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vincent Crosbie of Botswana rides his KTM on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Argentina. . REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sam Sunderland of Britain rides his KTM on the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Alberto Rodrigo Gutierrez of Bolivia drives his Toyota with his copilot Joan Rubi during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Joan Barreda of Spain rides his Honda during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally from Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Siarhei Viazovich of Belarus drives his Maz with copilot Pavel Haranin and mechanic Andrei Zhyhulin during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally from Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Adrien Metge of France rides his Sherco TVS during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally from Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Peugeot's driver Stephane Peterhansel and his co-driver Jean Paul Cottret of France in action during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
A road covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Peugeot's driver Stephane Peterhansel and his co-driver Jean Paul Cottret of France in action during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Toyota's driver Erik Van Loon and co-driver Wouter Rosegaar of Netherlands in action during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Locals cross the river as Facundo Ardusso of Argentina drives his Renault with his copilot Gerardo Scicolone during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Martin Prokop of Czech Republic and his co-driver Ilka Minor of Austria in their Ford during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Boris Garafulic of Chile drives his Mini with his copilot Felipe Palmeiro during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cyril Despres of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot David Costera during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Kees Koolen of Netherlands races his Barren Racer quad during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Martin Mejia/Pool
Matthias Walkner of Austria rides his KTM during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sam Sunderland of Britain rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Martin Mejia/Pool
Juan Salvatierra of Bolivia rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot Jean Paul Ottret during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally from Tupiza to Oruro, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pablo Rodriguez of Argentina races his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Martin Mejia/Pool
Adrien Van Beveren of France falls from his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Martin Mejia/Pool
Mikko Hirvonen of Finland drives his Mini with his copilot Michel Perin during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally from San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina to Tupiza, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pierre Renet of France rides his Husqvarna during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally from San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina to Tupiza, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Matthias Walkner of Austria riding his KTM during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally from San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina to Tupiza, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sheikh Al Qassimi of United Arab Emirates drives his Peugeot with his copilot Pascal Maimon during the third stage of the Dakar Rally from San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Bruno da Costa of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage of the Dakar Rally from San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Daniel Mazzuco of Argentina rides his Can-Am during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Adrien Metge of France pushes his Sherco during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children observe as Akira Miura of Japan drives his Toyota with his copilot Laurent Lichtleuchter during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Adrien Van Beveren of France rides his Yamaha during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Xavier Pons and co-pilot Ruben Garcia drive their RANGER FORD drive their Peugeot during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Martin Prokop of Czech Republic drives his Ford with his copilot Ilka Minor during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Milan Engel of Czech Republic pushes his KTM during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People watch as Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Giniel de Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota with his copilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
