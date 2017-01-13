Dakar Rally 2017

People watch as Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People watch as Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza during the first stage of the Dakar Rally from Asuncion, Paraguay to Resistencia, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close