Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 12, 2016 | 10:45pm EDT

Dallas: A city in mourning

Five chairs are empty with flags placed upon them honoring the slain policemen as President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five police officers killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Five chairs are empty with flags placed upon them honoring the slain policemen as President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five police officers killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Five chairs are empty with flags placed upon them honoring the slain policemen as President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five police officers killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 27
Members of the New Jersey State Police salute a casket with the body of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith during a visitation at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, Texas. REUTERS/G.J. McCarthy/The Dallas Morning News/POOL

Members of the New Jersey State Police salute a casket with the body of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith during a visitation at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, Texas. REUTERS/G.J. McCarthy/The Dallas Morning News/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Members of the New Jersey State Police salute a casket with the body of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith during a visitation at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, Texas. REUTERS/G.J. McCarthy/The Dallas Morning News/POOL
Close
2 / 27
President Barack Obama raises clasped hands with former President George W. Bush (L), first lady Michelle Obama and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings (R) during a memorial service for five policemen killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama raises clasped hands with former President George W. Bush (L), first lady Michelle Obama and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings (R) during a memorial service for five policemen killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
President Barack Obama raises clasped hands with former President George W. Bush (L), first lady Michelle Obama and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings (R) during a memorial service for five policemen killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 27
People, including a man wearing a Confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People, including a man wearing a Confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
People, including a man wearing a Confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 27
A sign is pictured at the makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign is pictured at the makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A sign is pictured at the makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 27
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 27
Members of the Dallas Fire Department salute after they brought a wreath of support to a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Members of the Dallas Fire Department salute after they brought a wreath of support to a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Members of the Dallas Fire Department salute after they brought a wreath of support to a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 27
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 27
A Dallas police officer bows her head at the Joy Tabernacle A.M.E. church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Dallas police officer bows her head at the Joy Tabernacle A.M.E. church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A Dallas police officer bows her head at the Joy Tabernacle A.M.E. church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 27
A woman prays at the Potter's House church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman prays at the Potter's House church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A woman prays at the Potter's House church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 27
A Dallas Police officer hugs a child who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Dallas Police officer hugs a child who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A Dallas Police officer hugs a child who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 27
A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 27
A softball team hugs after paying their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A softball team hugs after paying their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A softball team hugs after paying their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 27
People embrace at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People embrace at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
People embrace at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 27
A woman hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A woman hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 27
People hold hands as they sing and pray at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold hands as they sing and pray at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
People hold hands as they sing and pray at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 27
A sign is pictured at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign is pictured at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A sign is pictured at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 27
A Dallas police officer picks up a bouquet of flowers from the hood of her car following a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Dallas police officer picks up a bouquet of flowers from the hood of her car following a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A Dallas police officer picks up a bouquet of flowers from the hood of her car following a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 27
A yellow ribbon is tied around a tree outside Dallas Police Headquarters as a SWAT officer stands nearby following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A yellow ribbon is tied around a tree outside Dallas Police Headquarters as a SWAT officer stands nearby following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A yellow ribbon is tied around a tree outside Dallas Police Headquarters as a SWAT officer stands nearby following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 27
The Reunion Tower is lit up in blue, the traditional color of the police uniforms as a tribute following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Reunion Tower is lit up in blue, the traditional color of the police uniforms as a tribute following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
The Reunion Tower is lit up in blue, the traditional color of the police uniforms as a tribute following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 27
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 27
A Dallas police officer hugs a woman who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Dallas police officer hugs a woman who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A Dallas police officer hugs a woman who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 27
The U.S. flag flutters at half mast, two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The U.S. flag flutters at half mast, two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
The U.S. flag flutters at half mast, two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 27
Veronica Jones wipes a tear while being embraced by her boyfriend Kenneth Parson at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Veronica Jones wipes a tear while being embraced by her boyfriend Kenneth Parson at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Veronica Jones wipes a tear while being embraced by her boyfriend Kenneth Parson at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 27
A man holds a sign of support during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man holds a sign of support during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A man holds a sign of support during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 27
A woman's hand is seen in silhouette during a prayer service at the Concord Baptist Church in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman's hand is seen in silhouette during a prayer service at the Concord Baptist Church in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A woman's hand is seen in silhouette during a prayer service at the Concord Baptist Church in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 27
A Dallas police sergeant wears a mourning band on his badge during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Dallas police sergeant wears a mourning band on his badge during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A Dallas police sergeant wears a mourning band on his badge during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Sanders endorses Clinton

Sanders endorses Clinton

Next Slideshows

Sanders endorses Clinton

Sanders endorses Clinton

Democrat Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Hillary Clinton for president in a show of party unity.

Jul 12 2016
The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

Before the Orlando shootings in June, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500 members. The day after the killing...

Jul 12 2016
Rising waters in China

Rising waters in China

Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.

Jul 11 2016
Super typhoon Nepartak strikes

Super typhoon Nepartak strikes

Super typhoon Nepartak pounds Taiwan, the Philippines and China.

Jul 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast