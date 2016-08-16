Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 16, 2016 | 7:10pm EDT

Dancing beneath the water

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri of Austria compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Luisa Borges and Maria Eduarda Miccuci of Brazil compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Nada Daabousova and Jana Labathova of Slovakia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Evangelia Papazoglou and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Jacqueline Simoneau and Karine Thomas of Canada compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro of Italy compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Sophie Giger and Sascia Kraus of Switzerland compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Laura Auge and Margaux Chretien of France compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Ona Carbonell and Gemma Mengual of Spain compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
