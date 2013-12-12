Edition:
Dancing from Japan to Seville

<p>Japanese flamenco student Maika Kubo, 24, poses for a portrait before taking part in a private performance at the "Flamenco en Sevilla de Opera" hall in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 21, 2013. Kubo began learning the traditional southern Spanish style of music and dance while at university in Japan, where she studied languages. Her passion led her to come to Spain, where she has now been living for over a year, taking flamenco classes, working as a shop assistant and doing various other jobs. "Flamenco makes me feel so alive," she says. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo stretches backstage before taking part in a private performance at the "Flamenco en Sevilla de Opera" hall in Seville, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo (C) performs with Edu Hidalgo (L), 27, and Liam Howarth, 25, during a private performance at the "Flamenco en Sevilla de Opera" hall in Seville, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo drags her suitcase as she moves to a rented apartment in the Triana neighbourhood of Seville, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo sits on a bench at the Museum of Arts and Traditions of Seville, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo (L) warms up with a friend before a flamenco class at an academy in Seville, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo performs during a flamenco class at an academy in Seville, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo (R, in black) dances during a flamenco class at an academy in Seville, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo (C) sings during a flamenco class at an academy in Seville, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo looks at a dress at an exhibition of traditional flamenco dresses in Seville, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo walks down the stairs in Seville, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo poses for a photograph in the old monastery of San Jeronimo in Seville, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo laughs while she poses for a photograph in the old monastery of San Jeronimo in Seville, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo poses for a portrait in a traditional kimono as she works for a Japanese catering company during a Spanish wedding near Seville, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo serves sushi to guests as she works for a Japanese catering company during a Spanish wedding near Seville, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo eats cheese at her home in Seville, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo puts on make up in her bathroom in Seville, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo (L), 24, and fellow Japanese flamenco student Akihiro Kawahata talk in a restaurant in Seville, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Japanese flamenco students Maika Kubo (L) and Akihiro Kawahata walk in the rain in Seville, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Maika Kubo practises flamenco in a studio in Seville, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

