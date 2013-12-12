Dancing from Japan to Seville

Japanese flamenco student Maika Kubo, 24, poses for a portrait before taking part in a private performance at the "Flamenco en Sevilla de Opera" hall in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 21, 2013. Kubo began learning the traditional southern Spanish style of music and dance while at university in Japan, where she studied languages. Her passion led her to come to Spain, where she has now been living for over a year, taking flamenco classes, working as a shop assistant and doing various other jobs. "Flamenco makes me feel so alive," she says. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo