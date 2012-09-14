Dancing horses of Vienna
Young Lipizzaner stallions are led down from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz, Austria September 8, 2012. From the end of May until the beginning of September the Lipizzaner colts enjoy their summer sojourn in the mountains at a sea height of 1,500 metres, according to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Their return home to the Federal Stud Piber is traditionally celebrated before some of the colts are selected for training at the school. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Young Lipizzaner stallions are blessed by a priest on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Spectators touch young Lipizzaner stallions on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Koeflach September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Young Lipizzaner stallions are decorated with flowers on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Young Lipizzaner stallions frolic after their return down from the Alps to their winter stable in Piber September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A horse rider feeds a Lipizzaner horse with sugar at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. Every Lipizzaner horse receives individual care and attention, a regular work schedule and a specially created food plan. The supply of...more
A horse rider feeds a Lipizzaner horse with sugar at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. Every Lipizzaner horse receives individual care and attention, a regular work schedule and a specially created food plan. The supply of revitalising water, magnet therapy covers and solariums with infrared and ultraviolet light complete their daily wellness program. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner )
A keeper holds a Lipizzaner horse in the yard of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Keeper Ozsvath Istvan looks at Lipizzaner horse "P. Wanda" at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A cat looks at Lipizzaner horse "Alea" as it stands under a solarium at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A horse rider poses with a Lipizzaner horse at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A young Lipizzaner horse born in 2006 arrives in front of Hofburg palace at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A Lipizzaner Stallion performs during the "World Famous" Lipizzaner Stallions' 40th Anniversary tour in Fairfax, Virginia, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Lipizzaner horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform during a dress rehearsal for a gala show in Vienna May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Riders of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna salute on Lipizzaner horses during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming gala show in Berlin, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A Lipizzaner horse of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna jumps during a dress rehearsal for a gala show in Vienna May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Horses from a herd of white Lipizzaners stand in a stable at a farm near Novi Sad, Serbia August 2, 2007. There were nearly 90 of the famous breed when they became war refugees in 1991, losing their stables in the town of Lipik to shelling as Croatia...more
Horses from a herd of white Lipizzaners stand in a stable at a farm near Novi Sad, Serbia August 2, 2007. There were nearly 90 of the famous breed when they became war refugees in 1991, losing their stables in the town of Lipik to shelling as Croatia fought for independence from Yugoslavia and Croatian Serbs rebelled. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Horses from a herd of white Lipizzaners gallop in a field at a farm near Novi Sad August 2, 2007. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Harald Bauer performs a "Capriole" on a Lipizzaner stallion named Conversano Toscana I of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna during a photocall in London November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tourists look at Lipizzaner horses in Lipica, east Slovenia, September 14, 2006. The Lipizzaner horse, renowned for extremely intricate and exquisite equestrian performances, is a breed named after the town of Lipica, or Lipizza in Italian....more
Tourists look at Lipizzaner horses in Lipica, east Slovenia, September 14, 2006. The Lipizzaner horse, renowned for extremely intricate and exquisite equestrian performances, is a breed named after the town of Lipica, or Lipizza in Italian. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Lipizzaner horses walk on pastureland in Lipica, east Slovenia, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
