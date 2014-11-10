Dancing with disability
Pawel Karpinski and Nadine Kinczel of Poland dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A pair dancing on wheelchairs casts a shadow during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pawel Karpinski (R) and Nadine Kinczel (2nd L) of Poland dance near Maksim Sedakov (2nd R) and Svetlana Kukushkina of Russia during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Hanna Stasiuk and Ihar Kuliashou of Belarus celebrate as they win gold in Combi Lat 1 competition during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Steven Fenech and Roxanne Buttigieg of Malta dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Participants compete during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Peter Schaur and Sanja Vukasinovic of Austria dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Steven Fenech and Roxanne Buttigieg of Malta dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Maria Gazdikova and Maros Olejar of Slovakia practice before their start during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Tinja Toivonen of Finland prepares before her start during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Hanna Stasiuk and Ihar Kuliashou of Belarus dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A pair dancing on wheelchairs casts a shadow during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. Picture was flipped horizontally. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Maksim Sedakov (R) and Svetlana Kukushkina of Russia dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ivan Sivak and Olesia Kostak of Ukraine dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People are silhouetted as they watch the IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Next Slideshows
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 25 years ago.
Memories of East Germany
Abandoned relics from what used to be East Germany.
League of their own
The president meets America's sports elite.
Transgender beauty pageant
Crowning a winner at the Miss International Queen in Thailand.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.