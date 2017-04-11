Dancing with the Irish
A dancer performs before a judging panel during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer after having fake tan applied to her legs waits for it to dry before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer performs onstage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer has make up applied to her eyes backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Solo dancers queue up to perform on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers look on backstage as a performing group have their photo taken before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers warm up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer performs on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor performs on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dance group have a team meeting before performing on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Competitors leave the stage in the under 13's category after competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor warms up before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Emelie Wong aged 11 of the Turley Duggan dance school from Birmingham gets ready before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A coach advises her pupil during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
