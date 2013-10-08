Danger and life in Somalia
Labourers carry sand from a quarry in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Labourers carry sand from a quarry in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Fatima, 12, attends Arabic classes at Imran Binu Hussein Primary School in the Hodan district, Mogadishu in this September 8, 2013 handout photo provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). REUTERS/Colin Delfosse/UNICEF/Handout via...more
Fatima, 12, attends Arabic classes at Imran Binu Hussein Primary School in the Hodan district, Mogadishu in this September 8, 2013 handout photo provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). REUTERS/Colin Delfosse/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
People watch from a distance an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States residential housing in capital Mogadishu, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People watch from a distance an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States residential housing in capital Mogadishu, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A worker pours camel milk into a container at the Beder Milk and Meat Production Farm Company premises in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A worker pours camel milk into a container at the Beder Milk and Meat Production Farm Company premises in the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Displaced children peer through holes in the fabric used to make their temporary tent at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of the capital Mogadishu August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Displaced children peer through holes in the fabric used to make their temporary tent at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of the capital Mogadishu August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Adan Sheikh Abdi Sheikh, who has been sentenced to death for the murder of journalist Hassan Yusuf Absuge, stands tied to a pole before he is executed by shooting at close range at the Iskola Bulisiya square in the capital Mogadishu August 17, 2013....more
Adan Sheikh Abdi Sheikh, who has been sentenced to death for the murder of journalist Hassan Yusuf Absuge, stands tied to a pole before he is executed by shooting at close range at the Iskola Bulisiya square in the capital Mogadishu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali boys play football in Lido beach while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali boys play football in Lido beach while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 in this picture provided by AU/UN Information Support Team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST PHOTO/Handout via Reuters
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 in this picture provided by AU/UN Information Support Team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST PHOTO/Handout via Reuters
Muslim children learn to read the Koran at the Gaabow Islamic school, also known as a madrassa, during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Muslim children learn to read the Koran at the Gaabow Islamic school, also known as a madrassa, during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali journalists wait during an assignment at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali journalists wait during an assignment at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A vendor displays bananas at his stall in Somalia capital Mogadishu as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, July 8 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A vendor displays bananas at his stall in Somalia capital Mogadishu as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, July 8 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Newly trained Somali military recruits take part in a passing out parade in Mogadishu June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Newly trained Somali military recruits take part in a passing out parade in Mogadishu June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Security agents arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Security agents arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A worker walks out of the Coca Cola factory, 30 km (18 miles) in the outskirts of Hargeisa, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A worker walks out of the Coca Cola factory, 30 km (18 miles) in the outskirts of Hargeisa, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier sits on a boat in a flooded river near the town of Jowhar, in the central Shabelle region May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier sits on a boat in a flooded river near the town of Jowhar, in the central Shabelle region May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Officers stand by the remains of a wrecked car at the scene of car bomb explosion along the "Kilometre 4" road junction, south of the capital Mogadishu, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Officers stand by the remains of a wrecked car at the scene of car bomb explosion along the "Kilometre 4" road junction, south of the capital Mogadishu, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali child sits inside their makeshift shelter at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
An internally displaced Somali child sits inside their makeshift shelter at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Soldiers from the Somali National Army (SNA) participate in a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013 in this picture provided by the AU/UN Information Support Team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST/Handout
Soldiers from the Somali National Army (SNA) participate in a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013 in this picture provided by the AU/UN Information Support Team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST/Handout
Artist Jaylani Ibrahim, 65, works on a paint-work promoting peace at the Center for Research and Dialogue in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Artist Jaylani Ibrahim, 65, works on a paint-work promoting peace at the Center for Research and Dialogue in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A policeman walks past the scene of an explosion near the presidential palace in Mogadishu March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A policeman walks past the scene of an explosion near the presidential palace in Mogadishu March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali man carries a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support...more
A Somali man carries a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Somali men look out across Mogadishu's fishing harbour in the early morning as fishermen land their catch and transport their fish to the market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the...more
Somali men look out across Mogadishu's fishing harbour in the early morning as fishermen land their catch and transport their fish to the market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and received by Reuters March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A boy jumps as he plays soccer with Ugandan soldiers, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the central Somali town of Buur-Hakba in this picture taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team...more
A boy jumps as he plays soccer with Ugandan soldiers, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the central Somali town of Buur-Hakba in this picture taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team on February 28, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
A man sells fresh watermelon in the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST...more
A man sells fresh watermelon in the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand after a dawn final briefing ahead of an advance on the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, on the outskirts of the town, in this handout photograph taken and provided...more
Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand after a dawn final briefing ahead of an advance on the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, on the outskirts of the town, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A hairdresser cuts a client's hair at a shop in the Somali city of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 18, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team....more
A hairdresser cuts a client's hair at a shop in the Somali city of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 18, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A woman and two girls walk through a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) on the outskirts of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 20, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations...more
A woman and two girls walk through a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) on the outskirts of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 20, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support...more
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Female Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers stand to attention at a training camp, where they are instructed by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in Belet Weyne , about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital...more
Female Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers stand to attention at a training camp, where they are instructed by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in Belet Weyne , about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Somali teenagers undergo a boxing practice session on the sandy beaches of Lido, along the shores of the Indian Ocean in the capital of Mogadishu January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali teenagers undergo a boxing practice session on the sandy beaches of Lido, along the shores of the Indian Ocean in the capital of Mogadishu January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Elman FC players attend a training session in Hodan district of the Somali capital Mogadishu January 14, 2013, in this handout photo released on January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST Photo/Handout
Elman FC players attend a training session in Hodan district of the Somali capital Mogadishu January 14, 2013, in this handout photo released on January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST Photo/Handout
Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forces in this picture provided by AU-UN IST on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones
Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forces in this picture provided by AU-UN IST on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones
Next Slideshows
Riots in Brazil
Vehicles are set aflame and tear gas floods the streets as protesters demanding changes to the public educational system clash with riot police in Rio de...
Profile: Cristina Fernandez
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez will undergo surgery to treat a head injury.
Death of a revered rabbi
The streets of Jerusalem were engulfed by around 700,000 mourners as the ultra-Orthodox faithful honored a cleric they deemed their supreme spiritual leader.
Firefighters foaming in protest
Belgian firefighters spray water and foam towards police officers as they protest for better work conditions.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.