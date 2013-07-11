Dangerous crossing
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. Over 280 African and Asian would-be...more
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. Over 280 African and Asian would-be immigrants were rescued from four vessels in distress in one night off Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant waits to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant waits to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from a Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from a Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants stand on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants stand on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A midwife carries a would-be immigrant's newborn baby to an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A midwife carries a would-be immigrant's newborn baby to an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A nurse holds a baby born to a would-be immigrant (R) out at sea as they sit in an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi more
A nurse holds a baby born to a would-be immigrant (R) out at sea as they sit in an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants arrive at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants arrive at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant is helped by colleagues to a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant is helped by colleagues to a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A newly-arrived Somali would-be immigrant, accompanied by a Detention Service officer, reaches out to a friend at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta...more
A newly-arrived Somali would-be immigrant, accompanied by a Detention Service officer, reaches out to a friend at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta face mandatory detention which can last for 18 months but figures show nearly half are allowed out sooner, following the granting of refugee status or humanitarian protection, according to official sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Somali would-be immigrants stand outside their dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Somali would-be immigrants stand outside their dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Somali would-be immigrant stands in the doorway of a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Somali would-be immigrant stands in the doorway of a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through a barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through a barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Eritrean would-be immigrants stand in a corridor at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Eritrean would-be immigrants stand in a corridor at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Next Slideshows
Remembering the Srebrenica massacre
Bosnians mark the 18th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.
Faith healing for addicts
The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.
Spy museum
The "Top Secret" Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany features various objects, devices and gadgets used for espionage.
Quebec train explosion
Police have opened a criminal investigation into the deadly blast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.