Daredevil Santa
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus as he prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters,...more
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus as he prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters, they have been giving toys to the children living in the neighborhoods under the Belize bridge, a very poor area of the city, dressed as Santa Claus for 15 years. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon poses dressed as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon poses dressed as Santa Claus before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, walks before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, walks before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, stands before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, stands before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, receives a kiss as he gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, receives a kiss as he gives toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Two children hold toys after receiving them from Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, who arrived dressed as Santa Claus after rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City,...more
Two children hold toys after receiving them from Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, who arrived dressed as Santa Claus after rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
Christmas in Bethlehem
Crowds gather for a procession outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus.
A Klingon Christmas Carol
Charles Dickens' classic tale is being adapted and translated into the Klingon language as "A Klingon Christmas Carol."
Living under sharia
The residents of Banda Aceh live under the laws of sharia.
End of a Mayan era
An era closes in the Maya Long Count calendar, an event that has been likened by different groups to the end of days.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.