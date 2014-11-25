Edition:
Tue Nov 25, 2014

Darren Wilson's grand jury photos

Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in a photo, presented to the grand jury, taken shortly after the shooting of Michael Brown. REUTERS/St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office

