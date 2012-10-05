Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2012 | 1:05pm EDT

Daryl Hannah's activism

<p>Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photograph on October 4, 2012. Hannah was arrested in northeast Texas on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. REUTERS/Wood County Sheriff's Office/Handout</p>

Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photograph on October 4, 2012. Hannah was arrested in northeast Texas on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving...more

Friday, October 05, 2012

Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photograph on October 4, 2012. Hannah was arrested in northeast Texas on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. REUTERS/Wood County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Close
1 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conference as part of the UN General Assembly debate about climate change, at U.N. Headquarters, in New York, February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conference as part of the UN General Assembly debate about climate change, at U.N. Headquarters, in New York, February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East more

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conference as part of the UN General Assembly debate about climate change, at U.N. Headquarters, in New York, February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
9 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental responsibility in the media during the Banff World Television Festival in Banff, Alberta, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental responsibility in the media during the Banff World Television Festival in Banff, Alberta, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental responsibility in the media during the Banff World Television Festival in Banff, Alberta, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
10 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards at the Ebell Club in Los Angeles November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards at the Ebell Club in Los Angeles November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards at the Ebell Club in Los Angeles November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby construction of a proposed liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Malibu, California October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby construction of a proposed liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Malibu, California October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby construction of a proposed liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Malibu, California October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The rise of K-pop

The rise of K-pop

Next Slideshows

The rise of K-pop

The rise of K-pop

Getting to know the stars of Korean pop music.

Oct 05 2012
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Oct 04 2012
Celebrity style: Claire Danes

Celebrity style: Claire Danes

The fashion of style of actress Claire Danes.

Oct 03 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

Sep 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast