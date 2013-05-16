David Beckham's career
England's captain David Beckham (L), Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen (R) celebrate Owen's goal during the second round World Cup Finals match against Denmark in Niigata June 15, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Manchester United's midfielder David Beckham (R) celebrates scoring the winning goal against Middlesbrough with United's captain Roy Keane (L) at Old Trafford. January 29, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
England's captain David Beckham hugs David Seaman as they celebrate winning against Argentina their group F match at the World Cup finals between England and Argentina in Sapporo June 7, 2002. England won 1-0. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Manchester United football star David Beckham models a new range of sunglasses at a launch party January 25, 2001. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Real Madrid's new signing England's David Beckham (2nd R) stands on the stage as he is presented with his new team shirt by honourary President of Real Madrid Alfredo di Stefano (R) in Madrid July 2, 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Former South African President Nelson Mandela smiles as he holds up an England soccer shirt he was presented with by England soccer captain David Beckham on behalf of the team, during a meeting at Nelson Mandelas' Foundations office in Johannesburg May 21, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Manchester United midfielder David Beckham (L) tries to pass Tottenham Hotspur's Justin Edinburgh during the Premiership match at Old Trafford May 16, 1999. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Real Madrid's David Beckham gestures after their Spanish First Division soccer match against Deportivo Coruna at Coruna's Riazor stadium January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Real Madrid's David Beckham (C) crashes into the barrier during their Spanish first division soccer match against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, March 4, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Real Madrid's English star David Beckham (R) and his wife Victoria Beckham arrive at Estoril's Laureus World Awards, near Lisbon, May 16, 2005. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive for the Sport Industry Awards 2007 at Old Billingsgate in central London March 29, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Beckham smiles as he holds his new team jersey during an LA Galaxy news conference introducing him as the newest member of the MLS soccer league team in Carson, California, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Los Angeles Galaxy soccer star David Beckham (standing) reacts as his team misses a scoring chance while watching the team play their SuperLiga tournament friendly match against CF Pachuca from a private box in Carson, California July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham arrives at a news conference in Sydney November 25, 2007. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A girl takes a picture with a mobile phone of a maxi advertising campaign for Armani underwear with British soccer player David Beckham in downtown Milan, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham attaches a word "Nothing" on a backboard which shows his portrait composed of smaller pictures of him during a promotion event in Seoul February 29, 2008. The full sentence on the backboard is "Impossible is nothing". REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Los Angeles Galaxy soccer star David Beckham and his sons watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the New Orleans Hornets in their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, April 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive at the 2008 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
AC Milan's David Beckham is congratulated by his team mate Paolo Maldini after scoring against Bologna during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
AC Milan's David Beckham reacts during their Serie A soccer match against Sampdoria at the Ferraris stadium in Genoa March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham of England walks out onto the soccer pitch for their MLS match against D.C. United in Washington August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Molly Riley
David Beckham (L) and Italian designer Giorgio Armani pose for photographers at the end of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2009/10 men's collections during Milan Fashion Week January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
AC Milan David Beckham celebrates at the end of the match against Juventus during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin, January 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Real Madrid's David Beckham walks away with his sons, Cruz (L), Romeo and Brooklyn (R), after their Spanish First Division soccer match victory over Real Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
AC Milan's David Beckham bleeds from his cheek as he looks on during the Italian serie A soccer match against Chievo in Milan March 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
AC Milan's soccer player David Beckham (2nd R) leaves the hotel with his father Edward "Ted" Beckham (2nd L) in downtown Milan March 15, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
David Beckham, dressed in protective clothing, is seen running from an attack dog at the Theater Working Dog Unit during a visit to Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, Afghanistan in this May 23, 2010 handout photograph. REUTERS/Corporal Barry Lloyd RLC/MOD/Crown Copyright/Handout
David Beckham looks on before the 2010 World Cup Group C soccer match between Slovenia and England in Port Elizabeth June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
David Beckham (2nd L) sits courtside with his sons Cruz (L), Romeo (2nd R) and Brooklyn (R) before the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive at Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
David Beckham looks up as he sits courtside prior to the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal basketball playoff in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham hoists the championship trophy as the team celebrate their victory over the Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup soccer final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British soccer player and London 2012 Olympic Games ambassador David Beckham reacts after lighting the Olympic torch with a cauldron after arriving at RNAS Culdrose base near Helston in Cornwall, south west England May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham holds the trophy with his team after the Galaxy defeated the Houston Dynamo to win the MLS Cup championship soccer game in Carson, California, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Soccer player David Beckham (R) presents his new jersey as he stands near Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L), Paris St Germain's club owner and owner of Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera Sport, President of beIN Sport French TV channel, and Paris St-Germain sports director Leonardo (C) after a news conference in Paris January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 23, 2013. Beckham arrived in the Chinese capital city to begin his role as China's soccer envoy, according to local reports. REUTERS/Stringer
David Beckham arrives at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
David Beckham shows his tattoo after he was asked to by students at Peking University during his visit in Beijing March 24, 2013. The tattoo in Chinese characters reads, "Life and death are determined by fate, rank and riches decreed by Heaven." REUTERS/Stringer
Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham celebrate at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Olympique Lyon at the Gerland stadium in Lyon May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham (L) hugs owner of Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera Sport and PSG club owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Olympique Lyon at the Gerland stadium in Lyon May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
