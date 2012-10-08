David Blaine's electrical stunt
Magician David Blaine walks through the crowd prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. Blaine hopes to stand in the same...more
Magician David Blaine walks through the crowd prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. Blaine hopes to stand in the same position for 72 hours. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine is helped into position prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine is helped into position prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People watch as magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People watch as magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine stands near a poster promoting his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine stands near a poster promoting his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine shows a computer image before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine shows a computer image before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine is fitted with a metal suit and head cage before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine is fitted with a metal suit and head cage before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine wears a metal suit before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine wears a metal suit before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Next Slideshows
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
Blessing of the dogs
Some Brazilian pet owners have their animals blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals.
California's overcrowded prisons
Inside California's overcrowded prison system.
Searching for Sesame Street
The beloved characters from Sesame Street have made cameos in some unusual places.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.