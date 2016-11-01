David Bowie's art collection
'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house...more
'Air Power' by Jean-Michel Basquiat, with an estimate of 2.5 million GBP - 3.5 million GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Ashoka' Lamp' by Ettore Sottsass, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1,200 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Beautiful, hallo, space-boy painting,' a collaboration between artist Damien Hirst and David Bowie, with an estimate of 250,000 GBP - 350,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Ewigkeitendegottt, Sein Engel' by August Walla, with an estimate of 6,000 GBP - 8,000 GBP, is seen behind a woman sitting on a sofa by Peter Shire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Landscape No 87' by John Virtue, with an estimate of 8,000 GBP - 12,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Fanagalo Store' by Norman Catherine, with an estimate of 10,000 GBP - 15,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Radio-Phonograph, Model no RR126' by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1200 GBP is seen in front of 'Foyer' by Patrick Caulfield with an estimate 400,000 GBP - 600, 000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Interior (Mrs Mounter)' by Harold Gilman, with an estimate of 150,000 GBP - 250,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Technicians carry a ladder as they prepare for the exhibition of David Bowie's art collection at Sotheby's auction house, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Celebrity breakups of 2016
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
Hollywood hosts pipeline protest
Shailene Woodley, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities join a Los Angeles rally against the North Dakota pipeline.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.