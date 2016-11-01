David Bowie's art collection

'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house...more

'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house will stage a three-part sale entitled Bowie/Collector, which includes 350 works from Bowie's private collection. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Close