Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 3:05pm EDT

David Bowie's art collection

'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house will stage a three-part sale entitled Bowie/Collector, which includes 350 works from Bowie's private collection. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house will stage a three-part sale entitled Bowie/Collector, which includes 350 works from Bowie's private collection.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house will stage a three-part sale entitled Bowie/Collector, which includes 350 works from Bowie's private collection. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Air Power' by Jean-Michel Basquiat, with an estimate of 2.5 million GBP - 3.5 million GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Ashoka' Lamp' by Ettore Sottsass, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1,200 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Beautiful, hallo, space-boy painting,' a collaboration between artist Damien Hirst and David Bowie, with an estimate of 250,000 GBP - 350,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Ewigkeitendegottt, Sein Engel' by August Walla, with an estimate of 6,000 GBP - 8,000 GBP, is seen behind a woman sitting on a sofa by Peter Shire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Landscape No 87' by John Virtue, with an estimate of 8,000 GBP - 12,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Fanagalo Store' by Norman Catherine, with an estimate of 10,000 GBP - 15,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Radio-Phonograph, Model no RR126' by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1200 GBP is seen in front of 'Foyer' by Patrick Caulfield with an estimate 400,000 GBP - 600, 000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Interior (Mrs Mounter)' by Harold Gilman, with an estimate of 150,000 GBP - 250,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Technicians carry a ladder as they prepare for the exhibition of David Bowie's art collection at Sotheby's auction house, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

