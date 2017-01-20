Edition:
Dawn on Inauguration Day

People gather on the National Mall before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Friday, January 20, 2017
The sun rises over the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Friday, January 20, 2017
Security personnel walk on the roof of then White House near Pennsylvania Avenue before Inauguration Day for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump supporters gather as the sun begins to rise over the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Friday, January 20, 2017
Georgetown University students Charlotte McCary (L) of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Charlotte Cooley of Westchester, New York, wait on the National Mall as the sun begins to rise before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Friday, January 20, 2017
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol dome several hours before Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Friday, January 20, 2017
A supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump photographs the U.S. Capitol as the sun rises on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Friday, January 20, 2017
Two women wait as the sun rises on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Friday, January 20, 2017
The presidential seal is seen in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue before the Inauguration Day parade for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gather in the foreground of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, January 20, 2017
Scenes from inaugurations past

Scenes from inaugurations past

From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013 a look at historical inaugurations of the president of the United States.

Jan 20 2017
Trump's ascent to the presidency

Trump's ascent to the presidency

Donald Trump's campaign began with a ride down the Trump Tower escalator and culminated in an historic election victory as the 45th president.

Jan 20 2017
Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot

Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot

Twenty-seven inmates were killed after a Brazilian prison riot broke out, adding to chaos in a penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang...

Jan 19 2017
Mr. Trump goes to Washington

Mr. Trump goes to Washington

The President-elect arrives in the capital on the eve of his inauguration.

Jan 19 2017

