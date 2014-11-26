Day after in Ferguson
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteer Johnathan Johnson helps to clean a sidewalk outside of a restaurant that had been burned and damaged following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A man stops to take a photograph of a car lot where several cars had been burned and damaged, following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A man walks by the broken front window of a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers work to clean a sidewalk outside of a business that had been burned and damaged following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A woman and her dog stand in front of broken and burned store fronts following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Restaurant owner Yen Zhao carries supplies out of her damaged store following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
People walk towards a car lot where several cars had been burned and damaged following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers hug restaurant owner Yen Zhao (C) as she arrives with her husband Shan Zhao (L) to survey the damage to their store, following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteer Sharon Otis helps to clean a restaurant that had been burned and damaged following a night of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A volunteer is seen through broken glass as she helps to clear debris from a damaged restaurant in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A woman looks over the scene of a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers are drenched from a smoke alarm as they assist in clearing broken glass outside a burned and looted shop in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
