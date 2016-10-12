Edition:
Day of Ashura

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim men gash their foreheads with swords during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho T

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A paramedic attends to a Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim boy after he flagellated himself during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Shi'ite Muslim attempts to tap the head of a woman with a razor to draw blood during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A shi'ite Muslim man wears an amulet and pendants as he takes part in a religious procession to mark Ashura in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Shi'ite Muslim boy bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Shi'ite Muslim child reacts as he bleeds after he was cut on the forehead with a razor during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Shi'ite muslim mourner is sprayed with rose water after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Pakistani Shiite Muslim attends a procession to mark Ashura in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Ajmer, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Iraq Shi'ite Muslim men bleed as they gash their foreheads with swords and beat themselves while commemorating Ashura in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
