Day of Ashura
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Shi'ite Muslim men gash their foreheads with swords during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho T
A paramedic attends to a Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim boy after he flagellated himself during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A Shi'ite Muslim attempts to tap the head of a woman with a razor to draw blood during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shi'ite Muslim man wears an amulet and pendants as he takes part in a religious procession to mark Ashura in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Shi'ite Muslim boy bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Shi'ite Muslim child reacts as he bleeds after he was cut on the forehead with a razor during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Shi'ite muslim mourner is sprayed with rose water after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Pakistani Shiite Muslim attends a procession to mark Ashura in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Ajmer, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Iraq Shi'ite Muslim men bleed as they gash their foreheads with swords and beat themselves while commemorating Ashura in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Next Slideshows
Battling Islamic State in Libya
Libyan pro-government forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in the coastal city of Sirte.
Unrest in Ethiopia
Ethiopia has been hit by a wave of protests over land and political rights for more than a year, which monitors say have led to more than 500 deaths.
Cholera fears in Haiti
Less than a week since Hurricane Matthew, Haiti is facing a public health crisis as cholera gallops through rural communities lacking clean water, food and...
North Carolina from above
Aerial views of the devastation following Hurricane Matthew.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.