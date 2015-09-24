Day of Atonement
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a belt to hit another during "Malkot" or flagellation ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem September 22, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand next to their father as he prays during the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashdod, September 21, 2015. Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water....more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children play with a plastic pool containing fish after they performed the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual to his daughter ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. Kaparot is an ancient...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Jewish boy prays as he takes part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken after using it in the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
Xi Jinping in the U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a week-long visit to America.
Presidents and Popes
When the Pope meets POTUS.
Earth from above
Dynamic views of our planet from above.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.