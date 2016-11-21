Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine
Men burn flares during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tyres in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
Law enforcement personnel block people, who attend a rally organized by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters marking the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central...more
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters march while marking the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Activists of the National Corps political party attend a march demanding to complete the investigation into the killings during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
