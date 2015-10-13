Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of...more

Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday, police said, on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on a Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed, an ambulance service spokesman said, and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

