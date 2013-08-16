Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 16, 2013 | 3:20pm EDT

Day of Rage in Egypt

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 35
<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi transport injured people during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi transport injured people during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, August 16, 2013

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi transport injured people during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
2 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
3 / 35
<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, August 16, 2013

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
4 / 35
<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame

Close
6 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 35
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 35
<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 35
<p>An injured protesters who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies inside a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An injured protesters who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies inside a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, August 16, 2013

An injured protesters who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies inside a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
10 / 35
<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans after he is injured in front Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans after he is injured in front Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Friday, August 16, 2013

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans after he is injured in front Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gesture at an army helicopter as they shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gesture at an army helicopter as they shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gesture at an army helicopter as they shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
12 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 35
<p>An injured supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried into a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An injured supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried into a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, August 16, 2013

An injured supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried into a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
14 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
15 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi bleeds after he was injured during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi bleeds after he was injured during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, August 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi bleeds after he was injured during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
16 / 35
<p>A supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs during clashes with opponents near Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

A supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs during clashes with opponents near Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Friday, August 16, 2013

A supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs during clashes with opponents near Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
17 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
18 / 35
<p>A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke after clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke after clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013....more

Friday, August 16, 2013

A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke after clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover from a tear gas during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover from a tear gas during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover from a tear gas during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
20 / 35
<p>Egyptians police officers stand on top of a police station during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame</p>

Egyptians police officers stand on top of a police station during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame

Friday, August 16, 2013

Egyptians police officers stand on top of a police station during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame

Close
21 / 35
<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with opponents outside Azbkya police station near Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with opponents outside Azbkya police station near Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with opponents outside Azbkya police station near Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, August 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
23 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
24 / 35
<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, August 16, 2013

Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
25 / 35
<p>A man holds up shoes as supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A man holds up shoes as supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 16, 2013

A man holds up shoes as supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
26 / 35
<p>Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run away from tear gas during clashes in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run away from tear gas during clashes in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run away from tear gas during clashes in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
27 / 35
<p>A military helicopter flies above supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A military helicopter flies above supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, August 16, 2013

A military helicopter flies above supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
28 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
29 / 35
<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, August 16, 2013

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
30 / 35
<p>Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (in poster) shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (in poster) shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (in poster) shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
31 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
32 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, August 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
33 / 35
<p>Smoke rises near Al-Fath Mosque during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Smoke rises near Al-Fath Mosque during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, August 16, 2013

Smoke rises near Al-Fath Mosque during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
34 / 35
<p>Smoke rises in the distance as supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Smoke rises in the distance as supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, August 16, 2013

Smoke rises in the distance as supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Building collapse in Syria

Building collapse in Syria

Next Slideshows

Building collapse in Syria

Building collapse in Syria

A residential building collapses in Aleppo after what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to President Assad.

Aug 16 2013
South Africa's miner tragedy

South Africa's miner tragedy

One year ago today, 34 striking miners were shot dead by police outside the Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Aug 16 2013
Aftermath in Egypt

Aftermath in Egypt

Images from Cairo the day after the security crackdown.

Aug 15 2013
Explosion in Beirut

Explosion in Beirut

A powerful explosion strikes southern Beirut near a complex used by Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.

Aug 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast