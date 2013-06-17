Edition:
Day of the African Child

<p>A child plays in a puddle at a camp for displaced people near the town of Mugunga, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A child plays in a puddle at a camp for displaced people near the town of Mugunga, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

<p>Immigrants displaced by anti-foreigner violence in Johannesburg look on at a refugee camp in Germiston May 29, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Immigrants displaced by anti-foreigner violence in Johannesburg look on at a refugee camp in Germiston May 29, 2008. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A bundled-up baby rests as Somali refugees arrive by bus to the reception center at Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A bundled-up baby rests as Somali refugees arrive by bus to the reception center at Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Moussa, a 13-year-old Malian refugee, waits for his mother as she visits a doctor in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, about 40 km (25 miles) from the border with Mali, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Moussa, a 13-year-old Malian refugee, waits for his mother as she visits a doctor in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, about 40 km (25 miles) from the border with Mali, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Two refugee boys from Sudan's Blue Nile state ride a donkey at a water hole near Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile State, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Hereward Holland</p>

Two refugee boys from Sudan's Blue Nile state ride a donkey at a water hole near Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile State, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

<p>A Somali boy watches as drought-stricken camels drink water from a tank near Harfo, 70 km from Galkayo northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Somali boy watches as drought-stricken camels drink water from a tank near Harfo, 70 km from Galkayo northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Girls wearing folk costumes participate in the Carnival Benghazi Capital of Culture 2013 in Benghazi, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

Girls wearing folk costumes participate in the Carnival Benghazi Capital of Culture 2013 in Benghazi, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>A mother and child visit a nutrition center in Warrap town May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A mother and child visit a nutrition center in Warrap town May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A woman holds her newborn baby in a nursery at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A woman holds her newborn baby in a nursery at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>War-orphaned children sit in cardboard boxes at the Kizito orphanage in Bunia in northeastern Congo February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

War-orphaned children sit in cardboard boxes at the Kizito orphanage in Bunia in northeastern Congo February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A woman holds a child in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST/Handout</p>

A woman holds a child in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST/Handout

<p>A woman bathes her child in front of a stilt house in the Makoko fishing community in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A woman bathes her child in front of a stilt house in the Makoko fishing community in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>A boy dances to celebrate government army FARDC soldiers' return to Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A boy dances to celebrate government army FARDC soldiers' return to Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A girl relaxes partially buried in the sand at a beach by a waterfall near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A girl relaxes partially buried in the sand at a beach by a waterfall near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A Somali girl and her brother run to safety near the scene of a blast in Mogadishu April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

A Somali girl and her brother run to safety near the scene of a blast in Mogadishu April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>Internally displaced children stand outside a vandalised building that they are using as a temporary home in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Internally displaced children stand outside a vandalised building that they are using as a temporary home in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>Angolan boys buy bread from a woman at a street in Benguela January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Angolan boys buy bread from a woman at a street in Benguela January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A child climbs onto a wall at the Mphandula Child Care Centre, about 47 km (29 miles) west of Lilongwe, Malawi, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A child climbs onto a wall at the Mphandula Child Care Centre, about 47 km (29 miles) west of Lilongwe, Malawi, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A girl walks past graffiti on a market wall in Niger's capital Niamey September 11, 2011. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A girl walks past graffiti on a market wall in Niger's capital Niamey September 11, 2011. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Students attend a lesson at a public school in Gudele, on the outskirts of South Sudan's capital Juba, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Students attend a lesson at a public school in Gudele, on the outskirts of South Sudan's capital Juba, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>A girl fleeing the unrest in Bani Walid with her family looks on as an anti-Gaddafi fighter flashing a victory sign is reflected in a car window on the outskirts of Bani Walid, Libya, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A girl fleeing the unrest in Bani Walid with her family looks on as an anti-Gaddafi fighter flashing a victory sign is reflected in a car window on the outskirts of Bani Walid, Libya, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Libyan boys play on a beach in Benghazi June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Libyan boys play on a beach in Benghazi June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A Somali refugee boy eats porridge during break time at the Liban integrated academy at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Somali refugee boy eats porridge during break time at the Liban integrated academy at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Berber children of Jadu play in a playground in the Western Mountain of Libya July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Berber children of Jadu play in a playground in the Western Mountain of Libya July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>Girls pray next to a cemetery after Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dakar August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Girls pray next to a cemetery after Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dakar August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Malnourished two-year-old Dhoah Thoan is fed at a hospital ward in Akobo in southeastern Sudan's Jonglei state April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Dahir</p>

Malnourished two-year-old Dhoah Thoan is fed at a hospital ward in Akobo in southeastern Sudan's Jonglei state April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Dahir

<p>A child from South Africa's remote Cedarberg region has his face painted with clay during the annual "Living landscapes" procession through the streets of Clamwilliam September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child from South Africa's remote Cedarberg region has his face painted with clay during the annual "Living landscapes" procession through the streets of Clamwilliam September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Congolese girls displaced by war stand on the outskirts of a makeshift camp near Goma in eastern Congo, February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Congolese girls displaced by war stand on the outskirts of a makeshift camp near Goma in eastern Congo, February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

