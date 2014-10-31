Edition:
Day of the Dead

A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day of the Dead festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec belief that the dead return to Earth one day each year to visit their loved ones. The festival will be held on November 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A boy with his face painted as a skull poses for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, October 26, 2014. La Catrina is a popular figure in Mexico known as "The Elegant Skull". REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they make an offering during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico City October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People, with their faces painted as skulls, pose for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A boy with his face painted as a skulls plays with a toy gun during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they stand next to a shop during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico city October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman with her face painted as a skull attends the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia , October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A child reacts while touching a skeleton model, which is part of an art installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Skulls form part of an altar, which will open to the public tomorrow to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
