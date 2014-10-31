Day of the Dead
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day...more
A boy with his face painted as a skull poses for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, October 26, 2014. La Catrina is a popular figure in Mexico known as...more
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they make an offering during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico City October...more
People, with their faces painted as skulls, pose for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A boy with his face painted as a skulls plays with a toy gun during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they stand next to a shop during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico city...more
A woman with her face painted as a skull attends the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia , October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more
A child reacts while touching a skeleton model, which is part of an art installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Skulls form part of an altar, which will open to the public tomorrow to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
