Day of the Dead
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A musician plays his violin next to a depiction of La Santa Muerte (Saint Death) at a shrine during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People, with their faces painted as skulls, take part in a traditional parade called "Paseo de las Animas", or Parade of Souls, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Merida, Mexico, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
A boy flies a kite over a graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina", poses for a photograph as she takes part in the annual Catrina Fest in Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man sits next graves of relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Nuns walk in front of graves at a cemetery, known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A child stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
"Tanta Wawas" (children's bread) is displayed during "All Saints Day" celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man decorates a grave during All Saints day in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man plays the drum at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalcoams, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman places flowers on the grave of a relative during celebration of the Day of the Dead in Nahuizalco, El Salvador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People stand next to the graves of their relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An image of the Virgin Mary is set on a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Nuns pray in front of graves at a cemetery known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Participants play violins as they march during a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration, which saw hundreds walk to El Campo Santo cemetery, in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2,...more
