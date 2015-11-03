Edition:
Day of the Dead

A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015.

A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A musician plays his violin next to a depiction of La Santa Muerte (Saint Death) at a shrine during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015.

A musician plays his violin next to a depiction of La Santa Muerte (Saint Death) at a shrine during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A musician plays his violin next to a depiction of La Santa Muerte (Saint Death) at a shrine during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People, with their faces painted as skulls, take part in a traditional parade called "Paseo de las Animas", or Parade of Souls, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Merida, Mexico, October 31, 2015.

People, with their faces painted as skulls, take part in a traditional parade called "Paseo de las Animas", or Parade of Souls, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Merida, Mexico, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
People, with their faces painted as skulls, take part in a traditional parade called "Paseo de las Animas", or Parade of Souls, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Merida, Mexico, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
A boy flies a kite over a graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015.

A boy flies a kite over a graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A boy flies a kite over a graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina", poses for a photograph as she takes part in the annual Catrina Fest in Mexico City, November 1, 2015.

A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina", poses for a photograph as she takes part in the annual Catrina Fest in Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina", poses for a photograph as she takes part in the annual Catrina Fest in Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man sits next graves of relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015.

A man sits next graves of relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man sits next graves of relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Nuns walk in front of graves at a cemetery, known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015.

Nuns walk in front of graves at a cemetery, known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Nuns walk in front of graves at a cemetery, known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A child stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015.

A child stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A child stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
"Tanta Wawas" (children's bread) is displayed during "All Saints Day" celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, November 1, 2015.

"Tanta Wawas" (children's bread) is displayed during "All Saints Day" celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
"Tanta Wawas" (children's bread) is displayed during "All Saints Day" celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015.

Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015.

A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man decorates a grave during All Saints day in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015.

A man decorates a grave during All Saints day in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man decorates a grave during All Saints day in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man plays the drum at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalcoams, November 1, 2015.

A man plays the drum at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalcoams, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man plays the drum at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalcoams, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman places flowers on the grave of a relative during celebration of the Day of the Dead in Nahuizalco, El Salvador, November 2, 2015.

A woman places flowers on the grave of a relative during celebration of the Day of the Dead in Nahuizalco, El Salvador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A woman places flowers on the grave of a relative during celebration of the Day of the Dead in Nahuizalco, El Salvador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People stand next to the graves of their relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015.

People stand next to the graves of their relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
People stand next to the graves of their relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015.

Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An image of the Virgin Mary is set on a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015.

An image of the Virgin Mary is set on a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
An image of the Virgin Mary is set on a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015.

A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Nuns pray in front of graves at a cemetery known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015.

Nuns pray in front of graves at a cemetery known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Nuns pray in front of graves at a cemetery known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Participants play violins as they march during a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration, which saw hundreds walk to El Campo Santo cemetery, in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015.

Participants play violins as they march during a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration, which saw hundreds walk to El Campo Santo cemetery, in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Participants play violins as they march during a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration, which saw hundreds walk to El Campo Santo cemetery, in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
