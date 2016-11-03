Day of the Dead
A woman with her face painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" takes part in the annual Catrina Fest, part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman sits among the tombs of her loved ones on the Day of the Dead at a cemetery in Arocutin, in Michoacan state, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A couple with faces painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" give candy to a child during the annual Catrina Fest, part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man wearing a skull mask is pictured on the Day of the Dead at Santa Maria Atzompa cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People visit a cemetery on the Day of the Dead by paying homage to their dead relatives, through the decoration of their graves, and the preparation of meals in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A view of the Llojeta cemetery on the Day of The Dead on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A child wearing a costume is seen on the Day of the Dead at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People with faces painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" cross the street after the annual Catrina Fest, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People sits next to graves on the Day of the Dead by paying homage to their dead relatives in Santa Maria Atzompa cemetery, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" is pictured on the Day of the Dead at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Gregorio Villca visits the tomb of his wife at the Llojeta cemetery on the Day of The Dead in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A family gather next to the tomb of their loved one on the Day of the Dead at a cemetery in Arocutin, in Michoacan state, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A view of the Llojeta cemetery on the Day of The Dead on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A dogs sits next to a tomb at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
People light candles inside a church at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Musicians play music as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Women prepare food for visitants at the Tarapaca cemetery on the Day of The Dead on El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
