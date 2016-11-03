Edition:
Day of the Dead

A woman with her face painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" takes part in the annual Catrina Fest, part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A woman sits among the tombs of her loved ones on the Day of the Dead at a cemetery in Arocutin, in Michoacan state, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A couple with faces painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" give candy to a child during the annual Catrina Fest, part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A man wearing a skull mask is pictured on the Day of the Dead at Santa Maria Atzompa cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People visit a cemetery on the Day of the Dead by paying homage to their dead relatives, through the decoration of their graves, and the preparation of meals in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A view of the Llojeta cemetery on the Day of The Dead on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A child wearing a costume is seen on the Day of the Dead at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People with faces painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" cross the street after the annual Catrina Fest, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People sits next to graves on the Day of the Dead by paying homage to their dead relatives in Santa Maria Atzompa cemetery, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" is pictured on the Day of the Dead at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Gregorio Villca visits the tomb of his wife at the Llojeta cemetery on the Day of The Dead in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A family gather next to the tomb of their loved one on the Day of the Dead at a cemetery in Arocutin, in Michoacan state, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A view of the Llojeta cemetery on the Day of The Dead on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A dogs sits next to a tomb at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People light candles inside a church at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Musicians play music as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Women prepare food for visitants at the Tarapaca cemetery on the Day of The Dead on El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Nov 02 2016
All Saints Day

All Saints Day

People around the world honor All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones.

Nov 01 2016
Revelers wear costumes to mark Halloween.

Oct 31 2016
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.

Oct 31 2016

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Our top sports photography of the day.

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

