Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2015

Days of clashes in Jerusalem

A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at rock-throwing Palestinians who barricaded themselves inside al-Aqsa mosque. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Palestinian women look on as an Orthodox Jew lays on the floor after he was attacked by other Palestinians during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Jordanian protesters burn an Israeli flag during a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
An Israeli border policeman walks away from an Israeli bus that was attacked and set alight by Palestinian protesters in Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Friends and relatives carry the body of Alexander Levlovich during his funeral in Jerusalem, September 16, 2015. Levlovich, an Israeli motorist, died in a crash in the Jerusalem area on Monday, apparently after someone threw a stone at his vehicle, police said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Palestinian youths push a garbage bin during clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli security forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Palestinian woman affected by tear gas is evacuated by medics during clashes between stone-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Israeli soldiers are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Israeli policemen prevent Palestinian women from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Palestinian uses a slingshot to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A tourist takes a selfie infront of Palestinian women holding the Koran and chanting slogans against the Israeli control over the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
An Israeli policewoman prevents a Palestinian woman from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Palestinians sweep up rock debris on the carpet in Al Aqsa mosque after clashes with Israeli police on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Palestinian hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Palestinians sweep up rock debris on the carpet in Al Aqsa mosque after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Israeli border police officers run during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Palestinians help another Palestinian man after he was beaten by Israeli police during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
