Days of clashes in Jerusalem
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at...more
Palestinian women look on as an Orthodox Jew lays on the floor after he was attacked by other Palestinians during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jordanian protesters burn an Israeli flag during a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Israeli border policeman walks away from an Israeli bus that was attacked and set alight by Palestinian protesters in Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Friends and relatives carry the body of Alexander Levlovich during his funeral in Jerusalem, September 16, 2015. Levlovich, an Israeli motorist, died in a crash in the Jerusalem area on Monday, apparently after someone threw a stone at his vehicle,...more
Palestinian youths push a garbage bin during clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli security forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman affected by tear gas is evacuated by medics during clashes between stone-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September...more
Israeli soldiers are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen prevent Palestinian women from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian uses a slingshot to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15,...more
A tourist takes a selfie infront of Palestinian women holding the Koran and chanting slogans against the Israeli control over the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policewoman prevents a Palestinian woman from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians sweep up rock debris on the carpet in Al Aqsa mosque after clashes with Israeli police on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians sweep up rock debris on the carpet in Al Aqsa mosque after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015....more
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border police officers run during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians help another Palestinian man after he was beaten by Israeli police during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.
Big journey for little feet
Migrant children undertake the long and treacherous journey towards a new life.
GOP candidates square off
Highlights from the second official Republican presidential debate.
Clashes at the Hungarian border
Hungarian police fire tear gas and water cannons at migrants and refugees trying to enter Hungary from Serbia during a border crackdown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.