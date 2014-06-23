Daytime Emmy Awards
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" take a selfie as they accept the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amelia Heinle accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Eric Martsolf is congratulated by his wife Lisa Kouchak after winning the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show host Kathy Griffin, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Billy Miller accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eileen Davidson accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television personality Giuliana Rancic walks onstage to present the award for outstanding culinary program. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Billy Miller with his award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on "The Young and the Restless" and Eileen Davidson with her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" pose...more
Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Billy Miller for his role on "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The cast and crew of "Venice The Series" accepts the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Eileen Davidson for her role on "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sharon Case and Camryn Grimes present the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The producers of "Un Nuevo Dia" pose backstage with the award for outstanding morning program in Spanish. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Mark Labbett and Brooke Burns present the award for outstanding morning program. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hunter King poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series for her role on "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kelly Monaco, Jason Thompson and Michele Stafford present the award for outstanding entertainment news program. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amelia Heinle poses backstage with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chandler Massey poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actor in a drama series for his role in "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The crew of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" accept the award for outstanding talk show/entertainment. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
"One Life to Live" directors accept the award for outstanding drama series directing team. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast and crew for "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series writing team. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hunter King accepts the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
