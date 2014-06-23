Edition:
Daytime Emmy Awards

The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" take a selfie as they accept the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" take a selfie as they accept the award for outstanding drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" take a selfie as they accept the award for outstanding drama series.
Amelia Heinle accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amelia Heinle accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Amelia Heinle accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless".
Actor Eric Martsolf is congratulated by his wife Lisa Kouchak after winning the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Eric Martsolf is congratulated by his wife Lisa Kouchak after winning the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on "Days of Our Lives".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Actor Eric Martsolf is congratulated by his wife Lisa Kouchak after winning the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on "Days of Our Lives".
Show host Kathy Griffin, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show host Kathy Griffin, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Show host Kathy Griffin, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.
Billy Miller accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Billy Miller accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Billy Miller accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series.
Eileen Davidson accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Eileen Davidson accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Eileen Davidson accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives".
Television personality Giuliana Rancic walks onstage to present the award for outstanding culinary program. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Television personality Giuliana Rancic walks onstage to present the award for outstanding culinary program.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Television personality Giuliana Rancic walks onstage to present the award for outstanding culinary program.
Billy Miller with his award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on "The Young and the Restless" and Eileen Davidson with her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" pose backstage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Billy Miller with his award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on "The Young and the Restless" and Eileen Davidson with her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" pose backstage.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Billy Miller with his award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on "The Young and the Restless" and Eileen Davidson with her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" pose backstage.
Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Billy Miller for his role on "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Billy Miller for his role on "The Young and the Restless".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to Billy Miller for his role on "The Young and the Restless".
The cast and crew of "Venice The Series" accepts the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast and crew of "Venice The Series" accepts the award for outstanding drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
The cast and crew of "Venice The Series" accepts the award for outstanding drama series.
Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Eileen Davidson for her role on "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Eileen Davidson for her role on "Days of Our Lives".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Eileen Davidson for her role on "Days of Our Lives".
Sharon Case and Camryn Grimes present the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sharon Case and Camryn Grimes present the award for outstanding drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Sharon Case and Camryn Grimes present the award for outstanding drama series.
The producers of "Un Nuevo Dia" pose backstage with the award for outstanding morning program in Spanish. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

The producers of "Un Nuevo Dia" pose backstage with the award for outstanding morning program in Spanish.

Monday, June 23, 2014
The producers of "Un Nuevo Dia" pose backstage with the award for outstanding morning program in Spanish.
Mark Labbett and Brooke Burns present the award for outstanding morning program. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mark Labbett and Brooke Burns present the award for outstanding morning program.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Mark Labbett and Brooke Burns present the award for outstanding morning program.
Hunter King poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series for her role on "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Hunter King poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series for her role on "The Young and the Restless".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Hunter King poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series for her role on "The Young and the Restless".
Kelly Monaco, Jason Thompson and Michele Stafford present the award for outstanding entertainment news program. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kelly Monaco, Jason Thompson and Michele Stafford present the award for outstanding entertainment news program.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Kelly Monaco, Jason Thompson and Michele Stafford present the award for outstanding entertainment news program.
Amelia Heinle poses backstage with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Amelia Heinle poses backstage with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Amelia Heinle poses backstage with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless".
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" take a selfie as they accept the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" take a selfie as they accept the award for outstanding drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" take a selfie as they accept the award for outstanding drama series.
Chandler Massey poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actor in a drama series for his role in "Days of Our Lives". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Chandler Massey poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actor in a drama series for his role in "Days of Our Lives".

Monday, June 23, 2014
Chandler Massey poses backstage with the award for outstanding younger actor in a drama series for his role in "Days of Our Lives".
The crew of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" accept the award for outstanding talk show/entertainment. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The crew of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" accept the award for outstanding talk show/entertainment.

Monday, June 23, 2014
The crew of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" accept the award for outstanding talk show/entertainment.
"One Life to Live" directors accept the award for outstanding drama series directing team. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

"One Life to Live" directors accept the award for outstanding drama series directing team.

Monday, June 23, 2014
"One Life to Live" directors accept the award for outstanding drama series directing team.
Cast and crew for "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series writing team. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cast and crew for "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series writing team.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Cast and crew for "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series writing team.
Actress Hunter King accepts the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Hunter King accepts the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
Actress Hunter King accepts the award for outstanding younger actress in a drama series.
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series.

Monday, June 23, 2014
The cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" accept the award for outstanding drama series.
