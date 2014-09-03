Dead fish in Mexico
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. Authorities are investigating how over 50 tons of fish were found floating on the shores of Cajititlan lake over the past few days. REUTERS/Alejandro...more
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga in Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Herons stand in the water and on the shores near floating dead fish at Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Rotting fish (L) lie on the shores as dead fish float in the water of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
