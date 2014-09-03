Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 3, 2014 | 8:35am EDT

Dead fish in Mexico

Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. Authorities are investigating how over 50 tons of fish were found floating on the shores of Cajititlan lake over the past few days. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. Authorities are investigating how over 50 tons of fish were found floating on the shores of Cajititlan lake over the past few days. REUTERS/Alejandro...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. Authorities are investigating how over 50 tons of fish were found floating on the shores of Cajititlan lake over the past few days. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
1 / 6
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga in Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga in Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga in Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
2 / 6
Herons stand in the water and on the shores near floating dead fish at Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Herons stand in the water and on the shores near floating dead fish at Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Herons stand in the water and on the shores near floating dead fish at Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
3 / 6
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
4 / 6
Rotting fish (L) lie on the shores as dead fish float in the water of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Rotting fish (L) lie on the shores as dead fish float in the water of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Rotting fish (L) lie on the shores as dead fish float in the water of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
5 / 6
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Golan Heights

Clashes in Golan Heights

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Golan Heights

Clashes in Golan Heights

Scenes from Israel's frontier with Syria, where militants have kidnapped 45 U.N. peacekeepers.

Sep 02 2014
Off the court

Off the court

Behind the scenes at the U.S. Open.

Sep 02 2014
Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Casualties mount as the conflict in east Ukraine shifts in favor of pro-Russian rebels.

Sep 02 2014
Icelandic lava field erupts

Icelandic lava field erupts

A lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier comes to life.

Sep 02 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast